A massive fire continues to burn for the third-straight day after a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near the Ohio-Pennslyvania border. While officials ordered everybody within a one-mile radius of the derailment to evacuate, about 500 people have refused to do so. On Sunday (February 5) night, the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office reiterated their calls for people to leave and suggested that those who stay could be arrested on charges of misconduct in an emergency, which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor if there are only adults in the household. If there are children in the home, the charges are considered a first-degree misdemeanor.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO