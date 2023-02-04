Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Crews across the Valley lend help to East Palestine emergency departments
Emergency responders from Trumbull County were in East Palestine on Monday during the controlled release.
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
Class action lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern for East Palestine derailment
Three people have filed a class action lawsuit against the operators of the train that derailed in East Palestine that forced the evacuations of dozens of homes and businesses.
WLTX.com
WATCH LIVE: Crews prepare for 'controlled release' amid explosion concerns after Ohio train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, a "controlled release" of chemicals inside the railroad cars took place on Monday afternoon. During a briefing on Monday evening, officials from Norfolk Southern declared the operation a success. "We're very...
Flames were reaching ‘100 feet in the air’: Chief describes train fire in East Palestine
A train, pulling 150-200 cars, derailed Friday around 9 p.m. near the Pennsylvania border on Friday.
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
Norfolk Southern releases list of chemicals on derailed train
Sunday night, the fire in East Palestine still burning as community members figure out what the new week will bring.
Tractor-trailer overturns, catches fire on I-76 in Portage
It happened just before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, along Interstate 76 in Edinburg Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
iheart.com
Officials Warn Of 'Catastrophic' Explosion After 50-Car Train Derailment
A massive fire continues to burn for the third-straight day after a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near the Ohio-Pennslyvania border. While officials ordered everybody within a one-mile radius of the derailment to evacuate, about 500 people have refused to do so. On Sunday (February 5) night, the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office reiterated their calls for people to leave and suggested that those who stay could be arrested on charges of misconduct in an emergency, which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor if there are only adults in the household. If there are children in the home, the charges are considered a first-degree misdemeanor.
Derailed Train In Northeast Ohio Threatens 'Catastrophic' Explosion
Residents have been ordered to evacuate.
WKYC
East Palestine fire chief becomes frustrated with line of questioning over train derailment
'I want nothing more than to get my residents back home,' Chief Keith Drabick said of the current evacuation order. 'I can't do that without that data.'
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster.
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
WTRF
Major water break in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
