East Palestine, OH

WFMJ.com

Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
iheart.com

Officials Warn Of 'Catastrophic' Explosion After 50-Car Train Derailment

A massive fire continues to burn for the third-straight day after a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near the Ohio-Pennslyvania border. While officials ordered everybody within a one-mile radius of the derailment to evacuate, about 500 people have refused to do so. On Sunday (February 5) night, the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office reiterated their calls for people to leave and suggested that those who stay could be arrested on charges of misconduct in an emergency, which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor if there are only adults in the household. If there are children in the home, the charges are considered a first-degree misdemeanor.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Major water break in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH

