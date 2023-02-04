ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

40k Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4u4b_0kcUrDIJ00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Buffalo for the Feb. 3 evening drawing, you may be a top-prize winner.

The ticket, worth $40, 804.50, was sold at the Tops Market on Maple Road, the New York State Lottery announced Saturday.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, twice daily. To check your numbers, click here.

Game prizes, of any amount, can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo

How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local baby continues to defy the odds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Indigenous origins of lacrosse celebrated in Banditland

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — America’s oldest team game sprouted from this territory. Revered as a gift from the Creator to be used for enjoyment, medicine, communal connection and conflict resolution, the sport of lacrosse originated more than 900 years ago, bonding the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The Senecas were known as “Keepers of […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Katana

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Katana! She is a 4-month-old shepherd mix who loves tummy rubs! She is available for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. For more information on how you can bring this cuddly pup home, click here or view the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy