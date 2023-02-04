Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
James Harden Made A Cold Response To Kyrie Irving Getting Traded To The Mavericks
James Harden had an uninterested answer to the news of Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Real Reason Why Kyrie Irving Has Requested A Trade
Kyrie Irving expressed his desired to leave the Brooklyn Nets no matter how much money they'd offer in the summer.
This Bucks-Wizards Trade Sends Will Barton To Milwaukee
In basketball, more than any other sport, an individual player can significantly influence a team game’s outcome. The NBA is the ultimate example. It’s easier for a singular talent to take over a game than for others since it is simple. Because of this, the team that wins the NBA championship usually has one of the best players in the league.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe to Ja Morant: 'You're not about that life. Stop pretending'
A day after a report that Ja Morant's associates confronted members of the Indiana Pacers and someone trained a red laser on several of the team's traveling party, FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe criticized the star guard of the Memphis Grizzlies for his response to the NBA investigating the matter. On his show "Undisputed" Monday, Sharpe chided the Morant about his friends and trying to put forth a harder image than what he is as an All-Star...
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
"He's official! But..." - Allen Iverson points out one thing Steph Curry doesn't do better than his father Dell
Allen Iverson heaped praise on Steph Curry’s incredible skills but he is certain Dell was better in one lethal shooting tactic
76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team
A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: 2 Pelicans Trades To Upgrade Los Angeles
A blockbuster and a more marginal deal.
Phoenix Suns Prepping Major Kevin Durant Trade Pursuit
The first domino of the NBA trade season fell this weekend when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It didn’t take long for that trade request to be granted, as Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Irving will now be teaming up...
Suns Could Make Bold Trade For Knicks’ Cam Reddish
The Phoenix Suns are a team that will assuredly look to make some moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They have managed to stay afloat without Devin Booker in the lineup, but even when he was healthy, this team could use a few upgrades to continue looking like a contender.
What Reported Kyrie Irving Trade To Mavericks Means For Celtics
It wasn’t too long ago the Brooklyn Nets once again looked like an Eastern Conference contender, a team more than capable of challenging the Boston Celtics, who were on their own respective rampage through the NBA. During a stretch from Nov. 27 to Jan. 8, the Nets won 18...
“He’s gonna regret leaving the Warriors” - Jalen Rose reacts to Kevin Durant’s biggest ‘What If’ amid Kyrie Irving’s trade fiasco
Jalen Rose gets real on Kevin Durant's 'What If' after Irving decides to get traded to the Mavericks
Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Daily Free Press
The Backdoor Cut: The Kyrie Irving trade
The NBA’s script this year is wild. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
