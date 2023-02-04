ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bucks-Wizards Trade Sends Will Barton To Milwaukee

In basketball, more than any other sport, an individual player can significantly influence a team game’s outcome. The NBA is the ultimate example. It’s easier for a singular talent to take over a game than for others since it is simple. Because of this, the team that wins the NBA championship usually has one of the best players in the league.
The Commercial Appeal

FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe to Ja Morant: 'You're not about that life. Stop pretending'

A day after a report that Ja Morant's associates confronted members of the Indiana Pacers and someone trained a red laser on several of the team's traveling party, FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe criticized the star guard of the Memphis Grizzlies for his response to the NBA investigating the matter. On his show "Undisputed" Monday, Sharpe chided the Morant about his friends and trying to put forth a harder image than what he is as an All-Star...
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Daily Free Press

The Backdoor Cut: The Kyrie Irving trade

The NBA’s script this year is wild. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
