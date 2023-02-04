Read full article on original website
Related
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Calp, Austin Leroy; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Heller,...
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Riley County Arrest Report February 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
Saline County man faces charges after allegedly shooting at hunters
A Saline County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened a group of hunters and the owner of the land on which they were hunting. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman who lives there told deputies that a neighbor she believed to be intoxicated, identified as John Coffman, 59, had come to her porch and was talking about shooting. He allegedly asked the woman whether she wanted to be shot, pulled a 9mm Stallard Arms gun from his pocket, and waved it around.
Manhattan man arrested after threatening police
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
KS Supreme Court to conduct special evening session in Concordia
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court will conduct a special evening session April 11 in Concordia as part of its ongoing outreach to familiarize Kansans with the court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary. The court will be in session from 6:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m....
CORRECTION: KHP dispatch open house: Learn what it takes to be a voice supporting the badge
CORRECTION: KHP has informed Salina Post that the information provided for the below story is from KHP Lieutenant Alex Taylor. The story has been changed to reflect that. Get an up-close look at what it takes to be a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) dispatcher during an open house Feb. 28.
WIBW
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has identified a Wamego man at the center of a suspicious death investigation and the family has been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, that it, the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co....
b1047.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child
A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
WIBW
Manhattan man jailed following prison transfer for allegedly stealing 13 guns
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is in jail following a transfer from Lansing Correctional Facility for an alleged crime that is nearly a year old and involved more than a dozen stolen guns. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
28th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees
TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County created by Judge Jason Parks’ March 3 resignation. The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties. . Justice K.J. Wall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible...
Saline County to close part of State Street for crossroad pipe work
State Street between N. Brookville Road and N. Hedville Road will be under construction for crossroad pipe rehabilitations beginning Feb. 13. Short sections of State Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic during daylight hours only. Traffic will be directed through the construction zone via a construction flagger or yield signs.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after meth was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officials arrested Charles Smith, 50, of Manhattan, following a traffic stop. Officials...
City of Salina: Manhole work closes down some lanes at Iron and Ohio
Through Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will be adjusting the manholes at the E. Iron Avenue/Ohio Street intersection to be level with recent resurfacing. To do so, they are closing the outside lanes of Ohio Street at E. Iron Avenue and the westbound E. Iron Street to northbound...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0