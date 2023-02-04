ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Calp, Austin Leroy; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Heller,...
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report February 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
Salina Post

Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo

An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
Salina Post

Saline County man faces charges after allegedly shooting at hunters

A Saline County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened a group of hunters and the owner of the land on which they were hunting. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman who lives there told deputies that a neighbor she believed to be intoxicated, identified as John Coffman, 59, had come to her porch and was talking about shooting. He allegedly asked the woman whether she wanted to be shot, pulled a 9mm Stallard Arms gun from his pocket, and waved it around.
KSNT News

Manhattan man arrested after threatening police

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
Salina Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe

-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
WIBW

KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has identified a Wamego man at the center of a suspicious death investigation and the family has been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, that it, the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co....
b1047.com

One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital

A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
1350kman.com

Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child

A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
Salina Post

28th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County created by Judge Jason Parks’ March 3 resignation. The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties.  . Justice K.J. Wall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible...
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after meth was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officials arrested Charles Smith, 50, of Manhattan, following a traffic stop. Officials...
