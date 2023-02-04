The Emporia State men’s basketball team fell to Missouri Western 65-60 on Saturday afternoon. Both teams started slowly on the offensive end of the floor as Missouri Western held a 7-6 lead over Emporia State entering the first media timeout with 13:53 remaining in the first half. But the Griffons were able to build on their lead over the next five minutes to 19-11, their largest of the game, at the 8:23 mark of the first half which forced a timeout from the Hornets.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO