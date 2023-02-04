Read full article on original website
Harold Dean Hensley
Harold Dean Hensley of Emporia died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 89. Harold was born on December 6, 1933 in Emporia, Kansas the son of William S. and Ora Bell Stubbs Hensley. He married Sharon M. Headley in 1971 at Messiah Lutheran Church. They later divorced.
Emporia girls wrestling finish second, boys third at Centennial League
The Emporia High School wrestling teams both finished top three in the Centennial League Tournament hosted by Junction City on Saturday. The girls finished second, taking wins over Manhattan, 37-33, Topeka High, 64-12 and Junction City, 42-33. Emporia fell to Washburn Rural, 72-3.
Pats on the back
EDITOR’S NOTE: EACH week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …. Community members who came out Wednesday for a public forum regarding the relocation and redesign of the...
The People Speak: Thank you
My thanks to all the Emporians who responded to my recent Letter to the Editor, requesting information about the death of my friend Jay Mendenhall. Even though I only lived in Emporia for a year, I’ve always remembered my stay fondly, and the responses I’ve received prove that it’s a great city.
Supporting the future of Emporia State University
There is no doubt that Higher Education will look different 10 years from now than it does today. Many factors have contributed to changing the economics both for universities and for students. We have recently faced these new realities head-on at Emporia State through an extensive and at times painful restructuring.
Spaghetti fundraiser supports Emporia Children's Choir
A steady crowd came out to support the Emporia Children's Choir and enjoy a plate of spaghetti at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Sunday afternoon. The meal, held at 1508 W. 12th Ave., included spaghetti, salad, bread and an array of homemade desserts. All donations supported the Emporia Children's Choir. The...
Late scoring run costs ESU men against Missouri Western
The Emporia State men’s basketball team fell to Missouri Western 65-60 on Saturday afternoon. Both teams started slowly on the offensive end of the floor as Missouri Western held a 7-6 lead over Emporia State entering the first media timeout with 13:53 remaining in the first half. But the Griffons were able to build on their lead over the next five minutes to 19-11, their largest of the game, at the 8:23 mark of the first half which forced a timeout from the Hornets.
Ignite Emporia, community stakeholders brainstorm solutions to local childcare crisis
In the continued struggle to bring affordable and accessible childcare to Emporia, community members are leaving no stone unturned. Ignite Emporia and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Childcare Workshop on Wednesday, in partnership with ChildCare Aware of Eastern Kansas, bringing together community members with a stake in childcare.
ESU baseball goes 2-1 on opening weekend
The Emporia State baseball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern Oklahoma State at the Edmond First Pitch Tournament over the weekend. The Hornets began the season with an offensive outburst on Friday against Okalhoma Baptist, putting 17 runs on the board against the Bison in a 17-9 win.
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms shots fired early Monday morning
Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning. Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m. “I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she...
EAC to present Dragons and Mythical Beasts
The Emporia Arts Council’s Performing Arts Series continues this month with something fantastical. Dragons & Mythical Beasts, an interactive mythical world of myths and legends for the whole family, will be held at Emporia State University’s Albert Taylor Hall at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. “Unveil a myriad...
Los Puentes offers language, cultural immersion for local youth
Registration is open now for Emporia Spanish Speakers Los Puentes Youth Program. Los Puentes, or “The Bridges,” is a ten-week Spanish language and culture learning program aimed at kindergarten through fifth-grade children.
Backpack Jeff teaches local college students the importance of self-love
Motivational speaker Jeffrey W. Young — aka Backpack Jeff — presented to students at Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia State University this week, teaching students how to love themselves first. Young — a motivational speaker, spoken word artist and conflict resolution specialist — focused on carrying too...
Olpe boys drop first game in area basketball game of the week
OLPE — Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said last week that the remainder of the Eagles’ schedule would be challenging, and Friday night’s matchup with Lyndon High School confirmed his assessment. The Eagles lost their first game of the season against the Tigers, 52-48, but are still...
