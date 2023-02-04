Read full article on original website
Related
Bristol boyfriend dies from stab attack and murder suspect is remanded
Sudanese-born Adam Ali Ibrahim, 36, died in hospital after he was stabbed in Fairfax Street near Castle Park, Bristol on January 31.
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Family who left car in Heathrow's official zone return to discover vehicle could be written off
Oliver and Amy Clague had parked in Heathrow's official long-stay car park, believing it would protect their vehicle. But on their return to the UK on January 28, their car had vital parts missing.
Profile: Who was Emma Pattinson, the Epsom College headteacher found dead?
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.Emma Pattinson, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths but that no one else was involved.Who was Emma Pattinson?Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”, Ms Pattinson was appointed head of Epsom in September last year.She had previously been headteacher at...
BBC
Kaitlyn Easson: Missing girl in Galashiels found safe and well
An 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well. A community-wide search was launched for Kaitlyn Easson, who was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday. Officers said they had grown concerned for her safety on Monday afternoon after she had not turned up...
BBC
Law-breaking Norfolk police officers to be hunted down - PCC
A chief constable is "hunting" for officers who have broken the law or committed misconduct, according to a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Giles Orpen-Smellie admitted that some of Norfolk's police officers "do get it wrong". Chief Constable Paul Sanford said his force would be "moving them out". It follows...
Man admitted to police officer that he killed Bennylyn Burke, trial told
A man confessed to a police officer searching for a missing woman and her child that he killed the 25-year-old, a court has heard.Andrew Innes was accused at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday of murdering Bennylyn Burke and Jellica Burke, two, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, between February 20 and March 5 2021.The court heard Pc Gavin Burns was sent to the house after the pair had been reported missing and Innes, 52, told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”The trial was told Innes...
Climber who died after falling from mountain was ‘extremely unfortunate’
A 23-year-old climber who died after falling 600ft from a Snowdonia mountain ridge as he climbed with two friends was “extremely unfortunate”, mountain rescuers have said.The man, from Yorkshire, was ascending Y Gribin in north Wales’s Snowdonia National Park at 5pm on Saturday when a handhold broke, which he was using to pull himself up, causing him to fall down the mountainside.Mountain rescue teams were called to the scene between the 3,200ft Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach peaks and had recovered the man’s body with the help of a coastguard helicopter by Sunday afternoon.Chris Lloyd, the chairman of the Ogwen...
BBC
Leeds canal body confirmed as 86-year-old man
An elderly man whose body was found in a canal in Leeds more than two weeks ago has been identified. Peter James Stewart, 86, from Leeds, was discovered in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods, in Leeds, on 15 January. Police have confirmed his identity following a...
BBC
Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC
Four more arrested in Bristol murder investigation
Four more men have been arrested as part of an ongoing murder investigation following the death of a man stabbed in a city park. Emergency services were called to Fairfax Street, Bristol, after a 36-year-old man was found injured at around 16:30 GMT on 31 January. A 20-year-old man was...
BBC
Two men arrested after string of serious offences in West Cornwall
Two men have been arrested following reports of a series of serious offences in West Cornwall. A man from Truro, 32, was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. A 29-year-old man from Ivybridge was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with...
BBC
No train services unacceptable says councillor
The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
BBC
Drunk Leeds Bradford Airport passenger assaulted staff and police
A drunk passenger who attacked staff at Leeds Bradford Airport has been given a suspended jail sentence. Robert Smith, 45, of Lawns Green, New Farnley, Leeds, was turned away from his flight to Tenerife on 18 May 2022. Police said he attacked airport staff and headbutted a detective in the...
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Teenagers charged after man wounded in Taunton assault
Two teenagers have been charged after reports a man had been stabbed. The victim, in his 30s, was attacked while walking along Colin Road in Taunton at about 23:40 GMT on Thursday. He was taken to hospital with two wounds not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing and has since...
