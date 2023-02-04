ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury returns verdict after fatal road-rage trial in Gloucester County

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago
WOODBURY - A jury has convicted a Clayton man accused of fatally attacking another motorist in a 2018 road-rage incident.

Everett E. Moore, originally charged with murder, was found guilty of the aggravated manslaughter of Joseph Pirri, a 32-year-old Blackwood man.

Deadly attack in Deptford

Moore, 58, attacked Pirri in March 7, 2018, as the victim sat in his car on Tanyard Road near Mail Avenue in Deptford, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Pirri, the married father of two, was "heavily slashed on his face with a sharp instrument, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Pirri was able to describe his assailant and the attacker's pick-up truck, but he died in a hospital eight days after the incident.

Moore, a construction worker, was arrested on April 25, 2018 after an investigator's search of law enforcement databases identified a suspect vehicle.

Victim was family man, Eagles fan

Pirri was a 2004 graduate of Pitman High School and an employee of LKQ Auto Parts in West Deptford, according to an obituary.

"Joe loved his family and was an avid Eagles and Jersey Devils fan. He enjoyed video games and Bingo," the obituary said.

Superior Court Judge M. Christine Allen-Jackson scheduled sentencing for March 1.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Mychael Mills
2d ago

This was my best friend and brother growing up. His wife is my cousin. We are absolutely elated with the verdict. Joe can finally rest

