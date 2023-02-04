ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Man sues Ocean City over Boardwalk collision with bicycle cop

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rwSW_0kcUqjNe00

CAMDEN – A Pennsylvania man is suing over a collision allegedly caused by an Ocean City police officer — as both men were riding bicycles on the boardwalk.

Richard Jacoby was struck and injured in June 2021 by an officer bicycling “at a high, dangerous and unnecessary speed on a crowded boardwalk," the East Norriton man alleges in his suit.

Jacoby and his wife, Christina, are seeking damages of $500,000.

Boardwalk bike crash

The 10 a.m. accident occurred as an on-duty officer, Douglas Swillo, was pedaling along the Boardwalk “in an absolutely out-of-control manner, against the flow of traffic,” the suit asserts.

It contends Swillo was responding "to a non-emergency situation already being tended to by police, several blocks away, where a man on the boardwalk allegedly felt light-headed.”

According to the suit, Swillo rode into Jacoby and a crowd of pedestrians.

Bike collision's aftermath

The accident caused muscle tears, bruises and other injuries for Jacoby, who alleges the officer's bike also ran over his foot.

The negligence suit, filed Wednesday in Camden federal court, seeks damages for the couple's medical costs, loss of income and the disruption to their lives.

An Ocean City representative could not be reached for comment on the suit.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Comments / 4

Patriot 1st
2d ago

Stay away from the boardwalk shoebee. No one owes you a payday.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
ELWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite

ABSECON, NJ – Police are trying to figure out why a man entered a Shoprite supermarket at the Jersey Shore and stabbed an employee. According to the Absecon Police Department, a woman suffered injuries from a stab wound after an unprovoked encounter with a man at the Shoprite of Absecon, 616 White Horse Pike. “Officers were called to the Shoprite just before 10:00 AM on Saturda for a report of an employee who had been stabbed,” the department said. “The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators learned that the attack was unprovoked The post Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite appeared first on Shore News Network.
ABSECON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier

A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
HOWELL, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey

Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
VINELAND, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify New Castle Man Shot And Killed In Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old Antoine Caceres, of New Castle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Caceres succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is...
WILMINGTON, DE
seaislenews.com

License Plate Scanners Help Sea Isle Police Put Brakes on Crime

Drivers crossing over the John F. Kennedy Boulevard Bridge into Sea Isle City may have noticed two of the police department’s newest crime-fighting tools. Mounted on a light pole are two innocuous-looking cameras that allow police to automatically scan the license plates of vehicles both entering and leaving town on Sea Isle’s main artery.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Homeless encampment found in Boardwalk fire

The cause of a fire that destroyed a section of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk on Friday remains under investigation, the fire chief said. It’s believed to have started with debris that investigators described as “a homeless encampment under the Boardwalk,” Fire Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. “Investigators...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Courier Post

Courier Post

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy