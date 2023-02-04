ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Traffic accidents kill women in two Camden County communities

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago
A Pennsauken woman was fatally injured in a two-car collision here, police say, and, separately, a Camden woman is facing a criminal charge over a deadly accident in that city that took the life of another woman.

Here's what we know:

Lola Maye killed in Pennsauken collision

Lola Maye, 74, was killed in a Jan. 27 accident on the 4300 block of Haddonfield Road, according to Pennsauken police.

The "head-on angular" collision occurred shortly after 9 a.m. as one vehicle was turning left into a parking lot, police said.

“No charges have been signed at this time and the incident is being investigated,” Pennsauken police said in a statement Thursday.

Irene Ortiz victim in Camden crash

A crash on the 1900 block of Admiral Wilson Boulevard fatally injured 68-year-old Irene Ortiz, according to Camden County Police.

A motorist, Siena Walk, 22, of Camden, is charged with driving with a suspended license and causing death in connection with the Jan. 18 accident.

Walk was driving a car that hit a pole 12:30 p.m. according to a police account.

Ortiz, a passenger in the car, died after being taken to a city hospital, police said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

