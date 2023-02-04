ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NASCAR gives you L.A. and Chicago, but also North Wilkesboro, so cheer up! | KEN WILLIS

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4bbX_0kcUqhcC00

This weekend, NASCAR has again splashed down in Los Angeles, looking to make serious waves with a return engagement at the L.A. Coliseum.

About 3½ months from now, NASCAR will make another return, this one longer in coming, when the All Star Race roars into Wilkes County, N.C., where the county’s entire population is less than the L.A. Coliseum’s seating capacity.

This ain’t happenstance, folks.

“We’ve made a lot of changes, going into these new markets, taking risks, in order to take racing to different areas we haven’t been to before,” says Ben Kennedy, who’s often credited for driving this new bus.

He’s talking specifically about L.A. and a new venture this summer on the downtown streets of Chicago.

And on the other hand …

“But then, as we think about that, we also try to think about, ‘how do we also cater to the history and the 75 years we have?’ Like North Wilkesboro for the All Star Race.”

ALL SKATE!I still like the idea of a Rolex 24-style race among NASCAR's three series | KEN WILLIS

OFF THE WALL!NASCAR says 'Hell no' to 'Hail Melon;' Ross Chastain's Martinsville move is now a no-no

Are these maneuvers — seeking new markets one day, thrilling the older fan base another day — just a reflexive thought process, or is there a ledger, at least mentally, creating this give-and-take philosophy.

“I think it’s consciously, for sure,” says Kennedy, the fourth-generation France family member whose official NASCAR title is Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy.

The first generation got it organized and rolling. The second took it from dirt and hardscrabble blacktop to superhighways. The third digested giant network contracts and took dead aim on Hollywood and Broadway — and not just figuratively. This generation seems tasked with a combination of building, maintaining and rejuvenating.

Ironically, a holdover from that second generation — Jim France — serves as CEO and Chairman. Fitting, these days, given the need to mix yesterday and tomorrow.

Sunday night at the Coliseum is definitely about tomorrow, a tomorrow that includes July’s street race in Chicago. These two events, both so hard to imagine in earlier times, began germinating a little more than three years ago.

“Chicago and Los Angeles, as far as the genesis of the concept, happened around the same time, around the fall of 2019,” Kennedy says. “I’d say we started working on L.A. in August of that year. Chicago probably happened sometime in September or October.

“When we initially talked about it, we were exploring doing something around Soldier Field with a similar concept to what we’ve done with the L.A. Coliseum. We explored that for a little bit, then the concept of doing a street course around Grant Park came alive and then we just ultimately drove it from there.”

NASCAR has proven it can pull off the Coliseum. If Chicago goes well, you know more of both is coming.

“I would say, on the stadium side, we’ve had a few folks reach out,” Kennedy says. “The concept of building a temporary quarter-mile oval or temporary street course gives us the ability to go racing in Los Angeles or Chicago without having a track and the infrastructure and everything that comes along with it.

“That has naturally opened the doors to a couple of stadiums, but I would say, more than anything, a number of cities both in the U.S. and across the borders, reaching out and showing interest in doing some type of race, whether it’s a stadium or street course.”

For those who still cling to the best things offered by yesterday, all is not lost. We lost a few, but we got the Southern 500 locked back into Labor Day weekend. We got dirt at Bristol, some serious renovation happening at Rockingham, and shortly, a start-your-engines at North Wilkesboro, which no sober person imagined until quite recently.

Also this year, the trucks return to the Milwaukee Mile and Indianapolis Raceway Park, while also racing at North Wilkesboro. Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, an old beauty, might be next.

“A lot of these areas and tracks we go to, we think about it in a sense that, hey, these are opportunities for us to take the sport to a different level from a location or type-of-track perspective,” Kennedy says. “But then you also get to celebrate your history with the North Wilkesboros of the world … IRP, Milwaukee, the events and tracks that really helped build up the sport.”

We’ll say it again, sometimes you feel like the Bellamy Brothers’ Old Hippie — Should he hang on to the old, should he grab on to the new?

In the end, remember, he just tried real hard to adjust.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
power98fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Winter time arrives for real

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. With three-foot icicles hanging from the roof and the windows “frosted up,”...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

82-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Lincolnton, officials say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An 82-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on a Lincoln County roadway on Saturday evening, officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS), Charles Preston Long was hit by a 2008 Nissan Rogue on NC-27 near Asbury Church Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy