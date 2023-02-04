ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes

By Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday.

The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m.

The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

Last year, the season ended after 36 minutes. The largest fish caught in 2022 was a 62-inch male that weighed 67 pounds.

The DNR and several entities have been working to rehabilitate lake sturgeon populations in Michigan after they declined dramatically since the 1800s due to habitat loss and degradation and overfishing, according to the DNR.

"Lake sturgeon rehabilitation efforts in Black Lake over the last two decades have been a successful collaboration between the Michigan DNR, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, tribal agencies, Michigan State University and Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership," according to DNR. "This population has increased in the past 20 years due to rearing and stocking efforts, research and protection of spawning adults, and this trend is expected to continue."

vern
2d ago

I love fishing. But the DNR really needs to stop this. At one time Black Lake, Mullet Lake and Burt Lake had Humongous size Sturgeon in them. But not no more. The DNR should stop it. And let them grow in size and let them Mature. Because it takes this fish so long to grow and Mature

