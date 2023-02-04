Sandies start fast in 56-39 victory over Tascosa on Friday night

The way the Tascosa Rebels had been playing on offense entering Friday night's home contest against Amarillo High, it would have been fair to assume things would be closer than they were two weeks ago when the two District 3-5A rivals played.

The only problem with that assumption is it fails to take into account just how well the Sandies have been playing all year.

Zach Brown and Braden Hausen combined for 28 points as Amarillo High jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back en route to a 56-39 victory over Tascosa.

It was a scorching hot start for the Sandies as they led 22-6 through eight minutes of play thanks to Hausen, who scored 11 of his 13 total points in the opening period. Brown led the way with 15 points, eight of which came in the dominant first for Amarillo High.

"I think (starting fast) is important," said Amarillo coach Jason Pillion, whose squad improved to 28-3 and 5-0 in district. "Any game you want to get out to a good start, but in an emotion packed rivalry game the good start settles into a basketball game. Obviously, there will be emotions, but you want to get it to some sort of normalcy pretty quickly and our start did that for us."

Jaxon Williams, TJ Brown and Cooper Pillion each finished with nine points. The Sandies led 37-17 at halftime and 49-27 entering the fourth against the Rebels (14-15, 3-3).

For Tascosa, it was a rough start with Devayne Johnson scoring all six points of the first quarter as the rest of the Rebels struggled. The offense found its groove throughout the second half, however, with the defense picking up in the fourth quarter.

Will Dickerson led the way with 16 points for Tascosa.

While it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit, it was a sign of encouragement that the Rebels can use entering the final two games of the regular season.

"I thought in the second half we came out and competed a bit," Tascosa coach Steve Jackson said. "I thought our guys came out early a little flat, but in the second half we responded a lot better. I think we won the second half if the numbers add up the way I think they do. We just want to tell our guys to keep pressing forward, keep doing what we're doing and play two halves and we might like the outcome. Hats off to Amarillo High, those guys are good."

Amarillo will host Plainview on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while Tascosa will play Friday at 7:30 p.m., also against Plainview.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sandies start fast in 56-39 victory over Tascosa on Friday night