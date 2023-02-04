ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Sandies start fast in 56-39 victory over Tascosa on Friday night

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qufLH_0kcUqd5I00

The way the Tascosa Rebels had been playing on offense entering Friday night's home contest against Amarillo High, it would have been fair to assume things would be closer than they were two weeks ago when the two District 3-5A rivals played.

The only problem with that assumption is it fails to take into account just how well the Sandies have been playing all year.

Zach Brown and Braden Hausen combined for 28 points as Amarillo High jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back en route to a 56-39 victory over Tascosa.

It was a scorching hot start for the Sandies as they led 22-6 through eight minutes of play thanks to Hausen, who scored 11 of his 13 total points in the opening period. Brown led the way with 15 points, eight of which came in the dominant first for Amarillo High.

"I think (starting fast) is important," said Amarillo coach Jason Pillion, whose squad improved to 28-3 and 5-0 in district. "Any game you want to get out to a good start, but in an emotion packed rivalry game the good start settles into a basketball game. Obviously, there will be emotions, but you want to get it to some sort of normalcy pretty quickly and our start did that for us."

Jaxon Williams, TJ Brown and Cooper Pillion each finished with nine points. The Sandies led 37-17 at halftime and 49-27 entering the fourth against the Rebels (14-15, 3-3).

For Tascosa, it was a rough start with Devayne Johnson scoring all six points of the first quarter as the rest of the Rebels struggled. The offense found its groove throughout the second half, however, with the defense picking up in the fourth quarter.

Will Dickerson led the way with 16 points for Tascosa.

While it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit, it was a sign of encouragement that the Rebels can use entering the final two games of the regular season.

"I thought in the second half we came out and competed a bit," Tascosa coach Steve Jackson said. "I thought our guys came out early a little flat, but in the second half we responded a lot better. I think we won the second half if the numbers add up the way I think they do. We just want to tell our guys to keep pressing forward, keep doing what we're doing and play two halves and we might like the outcome. Hats off to Amarillo High, those guys are good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5UC8_0kcUqd5I00

Amarillo will host Plainview on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while Tascosa will play Friday at 7:30 p.m., also against Plainview.

Amarillo High girls get revenge with 48-34 victory over Tascosa

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sandies start fast in 56-39 victory over Tascosa on Friday night

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo High girls and boys win rivalry matchup with Tascosa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels faced off on the basketball court on Friday night in one of the Texas panhandle’s biggest rivalries. The Lady Sandies got revenge after the Lady Rebels pulled off the upset against Amarillo High in the first matchup of the season. Lady Sandies Taytum Bell played a staring role for the Sandies in the win.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin

Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
HEREFORD, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023

Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo, Alex Fairly file first briefs in appeal of Civic Center lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal teams for both the city of Amarillo and Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly have begun to outline their respective arguments in the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, emphasizing what portions of Retired Judge William Sowder’s judgment each side believes he got wrong. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

A new art exhibit ‘The Simulated Universe Synchronicity’ comes to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Art exhibits can be found all over the country and now there is one more here in Amarillo. Amarillo opens “The Simulated Universe Synchronicity” which has eight different rooms so there should be something for everyone. “There is a narrative going throughout the whole space. Of course, each room is different […]
AMARILLO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Execution of Murderer of Three Delayed

A judge has delayed the execution of a man who killed three teenagers in their sleep in a Texas home. John Balentine, 54, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at a state prison in Huntsville on February 8. Balentine was convicted of murdering three teenagers, Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Steven Watson, 15, and Kai Brooke Geyer, also 15. The crime occurred in January 1998 while they slept in their Amarillo home.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy