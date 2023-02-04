Read full article on original website
Ohio State at Michigan odds, picks and predictions
The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) continue their rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines (12-10, 6-5) in Ann Arbor on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Ohio State vs. Michigan gameodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
NBC4 Columbus
Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RzSmM6. Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players …. The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged...
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
WSAZ
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion
UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
Knox Pages
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
Two men dead in south Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning
It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High
OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in connection to shooting incident
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident. 25-year-old Austin L. Binning was formally charged with 2 counts of Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, February 4th , they...
cwcolumbus.com
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
Hilliard native nominated for 3 Grammy awards
HILLIARD, Ohio — If you don’t know his name, odds are you do know his work. Angel Lopez is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning music producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry like Coldplay, Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Jack Harlow and the list goes on. He’s doing his thing in California, but he’s never forgotten where he came from.
