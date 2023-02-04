ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Which industries have grown the most in Texas?

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y90ql_0kcUpjPr00

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — In the five-year period between 2015 and 2020, industry employment in Texas rose by 3.3 percent or about 420,000 jobs according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office . A few of those industries stood above the rest when it comes to job growth.

There were 13.2 million people employed in Texas in 2020, a 17.1 percent rise from 2010 according to data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics .

By employment levels, restaurants, education, and health care are the three largest industries in the state. Within these industries, there has been a significant increase in employment in grocery stores, physician’s offices, and postsecondary schools.

Grocery stores saw a 10.5 percent increase, offices of physicians saw a 9.2 percent increase and elementary and secondary schools saw a 2.6 percent increase.

Also during those five years, the warehousing and storage industries’ employment in Texas more than doubled, accounting for the state’s largest job gains. A high growth rate has also been seen in courier services and technology jobs.

Warehousing and storage saw a 120.8 percent increase, courier services saw a 57.9 percent increase and technology jobs saw a 27.6 percent increase.

The location quotient (LQ), which measures how concentrated an industry is in a state or region compared to its national average size, shows that oil and gas extraction and petrochemical production were highly concentrated and unique to the state economy. In a competitive market, a state’s LQ of 1.25 or greater indicates it has a comparative advantage in the industry.

The oil and gas extraction industry had an LQ of 6.03 and the petrochemical production industry had an LQ of 2.41.

Laborers, material movers, restaurant employees, and retail salespeople are among the occupations with high employment levels in Texas. A significant increase in employment was seen between 2015 and 2020 in home health care, customer service, and material moving occupations.

Overall Texas added more than 1.9 million jobs between 2010 and 2015 which was more than double the national growth rate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report

(NEXSTAR) — When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Texas is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck. Six Texas cities were highlighted as being among the safest...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Texas House Bill Filed to Increase Teacher Salaries By $15,000

A new bill has been filed in the Texas House seeking to raise teacher salaries by $15,000 and give a 25% pay increase to school support staff as the Texas Legislature is currently deciding how to spend its $33 billion surplus. The bill has a good amount of supporters, and some see it as a way to address the problem Texas has with retaining teachers.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX

Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores

Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

LCU recognized for one of the most affordable creative writing programs in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) recently announced its creative writing program was recognized as one the most affordable in Texas. According to a press release from LCU, the university was among three other private schools earning the designation from the Creative Writing Edu website. “It is an...
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy