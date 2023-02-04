Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 Jayhawks host longhorns on ESPN Big Monday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (18-5, 6-4) will host No. 19 Texas (19-4, 8-2) on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 6. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 8 p.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Jon Sciambi, Jay Blias and Kris Budden on the call. Texas...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas football reloads its roster for 2023
After a historic season in 2022, head coach Lance Leipold and his staff have finalized the roster for the 2023 season. The roster boasts 13 transfers, 13 incoming freshmen and the return of redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean. The additions have led Kansas to fill the 85 scholarship players on its roster for the first time in a decade.
🏀 MBB: Kansas plays at Iowa State Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (18-4, 6-3) will play against its sixth ranked opponent in its last seven games when the Jayhawks play at No. 13 Iowa State on Feb. 4. The game from Hilton Coliseum will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the call.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas’ Zach Clemence to Miss ‘Some Time’ With Knee Injury
The Kansas Jayhawks are losing a role player in Zach Clemence with a knee injury for “some time”, according to head coach Bill Self. Self spoke to the media following Kansas’ loss to the Iowa State Cyclones 68-53 in Ames and provided the update on Clemence. Clemence...
WIBW
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trash talking that got out of hand is the reason a KCK school district spokesperson says school officials decided to cancel last Friday’s boys’ basketball game between Wyandotte and Topeka’s Highland Park High School. Edwin Birch, executive director of communications for Kansas City,...
Tiger track and field racks up 11 provisionals in Topeka
TOPEKA - The Fort Hays State track and field team racked up 11 provisional performances and one event victory on day two of the Washburn Open & Multis Saturday. The Tiger men, currently ranked ninth in the USTFCCCA DII rating index, recorded nine of the provisional marks on the day.
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
TODAY.com
Kansas Jayhawks guess junior reporter’s drawings of team logos
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the University of Kansas football team interpreting a junior reporter’s drawings to guess who they’ll be playing, the battle of the groundhog meteorologists, plus more Highs and Lows!Feb. 5, 2023.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
KCTV 5
Wild Bill sculpture unveiled in Shawnee, Kansas
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Jan. 24, the famous gunfighter Wild Bill was being remembered in Shawnee for his short but impactful time in Johnson County, Kansas. A huge statue went up about a quarter of a mile from Pioneer Crossing Park. “Thousands of people will see it for many...
2 abducted KC-area children found in a Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
invisiblepeople.tv
Shawnee, Kansas Bans Roommates, Making Housing Even More Out of Reach
The Majority of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck as the Country Faces a Shortage of Affordable Housing. The United States is in utter disarray as the affordable housing shortage continues to plague American citizens, shrinking the working class and effectively squeezing most residents right out of home ownership. According to...
Kansas woman injured after car strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Chyleen K. Pauesick, 75, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Route T one half mile west of Savannah. The car traveled...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo’s Thomas the Tiger makes debut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thomas the Tiger made his much-awaited debut this weekend at the Topeka Zoo. The 10-year-old Sumatran male tiger arrived at the Topeka Zoo last Wednesday, and Saturday morning he was ready to meet with zoogoers. Shanna Simpson, the animal curator, said Thomas was a bit “hissy” at first, which is normal for tigers, but his transition went better than they thought.
75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in single-vehicle collision
A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Savannah, Missouri.
Video shows tractor-trailer dragging Kia down Kansas interstate: ‘Just wedged underneath there’
Video from a witness and footage from cameras over the interstate show the car being dragged down the highway. The truck was eventually stopped eight miles down the road.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Topeka church prepares teachers for the spring semester
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is helping out teachers in the community with schools starting out the second semester. School supplies are essential for the success of students, but many forget teachers need those supplies as well. Saturday, Fellowship Hi-Crest Church in Topeka held a free school resource drive for teachers in the area. […]
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
