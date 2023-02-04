Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Related
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
atozsports.com
Auburn player reacts to the no-call at end of Tigers’ loss to the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols got a much-needed win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, but it wasn’t without controversy. At the end of Tennessee’s 46-43 win against Auburn, Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr attempted a three-pointer in the game’s final seconds that would’ve tied the game.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Auburn basketball: No. 2 Vols earn buzz from national media after surviving No. 25 Tigers, 46-43
Calling Saturday’s Auburn-Tennessee tilt a “slugfest” might be kind. No. 2 Tennessee survived No. 25 Auburn’s upset bid in a 46-43 rock fight. Tennessee and Auburn combined to shoot 5 for 48 from 3-point range (10.4%), so it was fitting that it came down to a controversial long-range bomb on the game's final play.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker discusses injury, favorite moment from last season
MOBILE, Ala. — University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker spent the past week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, although a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 college football season will prevent him from participating in Saturday's contest. Hooker took some time to speak with Locked on SEC host...
WATE
Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper talks to the Press
Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper talks to the Press ahead of Monday's game against Mississippi State. Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper talks to the Press ahead of Monday's game against Mississippi State. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. News at 11 on 2/06. The Seven on 2/06. News at 6 on 2/06.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. News at 11 on 2/06. The...
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
Pirates and Mermaids Come Together for Epic East Tennessee Mini-Golf Adventure
Do yourself a favor if you're not already doing this...when you're traveling and you know you'll have some time to see or do "extra" stuff, search "mini-golf" wherever you are. And go for broke. Find the craziest-looking one and go. Actually, if you love putt-putt, it doesn't HAVE to be...
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
Brothers say goodbye after 35 years of running Gibbs grocery store
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers — Joe and Dale Longmire — who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
Comments / 0