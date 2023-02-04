ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
WATE

Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper talks to the Press

Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper talks to the Press ahead of Monday's game against Mississippi State. Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper talks to the Press ahead of Monday's game against Mississippi State. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023.
WATE

From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. News at 11 on 2/06. The Seven on 2/06. News at 6 on 2/06.
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. News at 11 on 2/06. The...
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
WATE

Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
wvlt.tv

1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
