Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
🏀 WBB: K-State faces Texas Tech on Sunday in Lubbock
MANHATTAN, Kansas - K-State (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) returns to the road on Sunday, as the Wildcats visit Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech (15-7, 3-6). Tip-off at United Supermarkets Arena is set for 1 p.m. • Sunday's game airs on ESPNU, as Tyler Denning (play-by-play) and Andrea Lloyd (analyst)...
🏀 MBB: Wilson Scores 26; Jayhawks fall in Ames to Cyclones
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points to lift the Cyclones to a 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the Big 12 Conference standings.
🏀 WBB: Jayhawks at Home Saturday to Face Texas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are set for a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Feb. 4, as KU welcomes conference-leader No. 24 Texas to Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Brenda VanLengen and Niccolly Wuellner on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.
👟 Women T&F: Larson qualifies for nationals at Washburn Day 1
TOPEKA - Hutchinson Community College freshman distance runner Serenity Larson earned her first career national qualification on Friday on Day 1 of the Washburn Open at the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility. The freshman from Dodge City finished sixth in the 5,000 meters with a national-qualifying time of 18 minutes,...
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Police ID Kan. man shot, killed as officers responded to overdose call
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the man who died as 50-year-old John Anderton, according to a statement from KCMO police. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Anderton is a Kansas felon with a previous drug conviction in Dickinson County.
Man dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
Police: Body exhumed in 46-year-old unsolved Kan. murder
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a cold case murder are asked the public on Friday for help in solving the case. On July 2, 1977, in the early morning hours, Overland Park Police responded to an anonymous call that a person had been severely injured, and needed assistance in a blue house near 87th and Lowell.
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0