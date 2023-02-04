ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: K-State faces Texas Tech on Sunday in Lubbock

MANHATTAN, Kansas - K-State (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) returns to the road on Sunday, as the Wildcats visit Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech (15-7, 3-6). Tip-off at United Supermarkets Arena is set for 1 p.m. • Sunday's game airs on ESPNU, as Tyler Denning (play-by-play) and Andrea Lloyd (analyst)...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Wilson Scores 26; Jayhawks fall in Ames to Cyclones

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points to lift the Cyclones to a 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the Big 12 Conference standings.
AMES, IA
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Jayhawks at Home Saturday to Face Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are set for a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Feb. 4, as KU welcomes conference-leader No. 24 Texas to Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Brenda VanLengen and Niccolly Wuellner on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

👟 Women T&F: Larson qualifies for nationals at Washburn Day 1

TOPEKA - Hutchinson Community College freshman distance runner Serenity Larson earned her first career national qualification on Friday on Day 1 of the Washburn Open at the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility. The freshman from Dodge City finished sixth in the 5,000 meters with a national-qualifying time of 18 minutes,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Man dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
ATCHISON, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Body exhumed in 46-year-old unsolved Kan. murder

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a cold case murder are asked the public on Friday for help in solving the case. On July 2, 1977, in the early morning hours, Overland Park Police responded to an anonymous call that a person had been severely injured, and needed assistance in a blue house near 87th and Lowell.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hutch Post

Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
ATCHISON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

