⚾ WSB: Stipsits leads Blue Dragons in sweep of Bulldogs
McPHERSON – Sophomore catcher Allie Stipsits combined for six hits, freshman third baseman Olivia Sandoval combined for seven RBIs and the No. 17-ranked Hutchinson Community College softball team had an 11-run inning as the Blue Dragons earned a doubleheader sweep of the McPherson College junior varsity on Sunday. The...
🏀 Dragon women take on Butler Saturday
The last time the Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team met the Butler Grizzlies, the Blue Dragon offense was in a slump. The rematch with the 21st-ranked Grizzlies comes with the Blue Dragons riding a nine-game streak of scoring 70 or more points the winning 8 of the last 9 games played.
🏀 WBB: Dragons fall short of No. 21 Grizzlies
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the first time this season, the Blue Dragons (18-6, 12-7) lost at home. Before Saturday night's 11th Annual Pink Out to benefit the Cancer Council of Reno County, Hutchinson was a perfect 12-0 at home. The No. 21 Grizzlies (20-3, 15-3) put the only blemish...
👟 Five top ten finishes for Dragon men at Washburn Open Day 1
TOPEKA – Sophomore Caleb Manning was the top finisher on Friday for the Hutchinson Community College men’s track team at the Washburn Open. Manning finished second in the triple jump with a top attempt of 48 feet, 2 inches (14.68m). That mark was a personal record for Manning, who qualified for the 2023 NJCAA Indoor Championships two weeks ago at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility at the Rust Buster Classic.
🏀 HutchCC men host Butler Saturday
Every conference, regardless of the level of play, has its classic rivalry matchups. The Jayhawk Conference has Hutchinson and Butler. The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team takes on the rival and 23rd-ranked Grizzlies for the 197th time at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sports Arena for the Blue Dragons’ annual Pink-Out Night game.
Seyfert named for 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl
KANSAS- The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors chosen East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl include Beloit’s one their own, Trojan senior, Grady Seyfert.“I feel incredibly blessed and honored that I was chosen to play for something bigger than myself and bigger than football,” said Seyfert.All ...
🏀 MBB: Dragons ice cold from three against No. 23 Grizzlies
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The three-ball was just not there Saturday night for the Blue Dragons (15-9, 9-9) against No. 23 Butler (19-5, 13-5). Hutchinson (averaging nearly 13 made threes per game over the last eight contests) made one three-pointer in the first half of play on 18 attempts. In...
🏀 WBB: Shockers drop second straight with loss to Memphis
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State's offensive woes continued for a second straight game, as the Shockers dropped a 70-60 contest to Memphis Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (13-10, 3-7) made a season-low 18 field goals and shot 32 percent overall. Jane Asinde collected her eighth double-double...
Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism
While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
🏀 WBB: Shockers, Tigers meet Saturday for NGWSD
Wichita State (13-9, 3-6) vs. Memphis (12-9, 4-4) Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 | 2:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Saturday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
Long-time Hutch teacher/broadcaster diagnosed with ALS; raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
Kidron Bethel to hold dedication Feb. 16
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. — Kidron Bethel Village, a life plan campus of Bluestem Communities, will celebrate new and renovated spaces with a dedication event for its Live Forward project at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. A short program and dedication ceremony will kick off the event with self-guided tours of the building to follow.
Cherry Road Media to combine two McPherson papers
MCPHERSON, Kan. — CherryRoad Media has acquired the McPherson News Ledger and will integrate this publication into the historic McPherson Sentinel. "The paper has been around there so long," said Editor Jeff Gulley. "It's in an area where there's not a whole lot else that can cover it. It's a great, great town. Great sports in the schools and the colleges. There's just a lot going for McPherson."
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Another March day in February
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mild weather will continue through Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today will be the “pick day” of the warm-spell as wind speeds will be light statewide. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal for early February. Sunshine will prevail with a mix of high clouds through the afternoon. Enjoy this beautiful day because it’s still February and wintry weather is expected to return by mid week.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Taste of Spring through Monday, Rain and snow midweek.
A taste of Spring has arrived just in time for the weekend. Temps are on the chilly side, starting in the upper 20s and 30s but will warm nicely by this afternoon to highs in the 50s and lower 60s with the wind becoming gusty out of the south and southwest.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
