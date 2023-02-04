ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 69

C-spice
2d ago

Why is this article even here?! Seriously this guy should have no positive publicity! That girl is just as sacked as he is….her poor son

Reply(4)
34
Norelle Leanne Miller
2d ago

I'm just in shock! People are going to start hate-mailing her. what is she thinking!!?? sad!!! you have to somehow believe anyone who is obsessed with a murderer, has to have murderous intentions themselves. that's sick truly sick. I agree her poor son.

Reply
10
Marcos Perez
2d ago

BFD.. did you hear that he was born in the same hospital a friend of a friend was born too . and did you know that he put gas in the same gas station where a friend of a friend did to. Did you know!

Reply(3)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert

The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a “thrill kill” according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent

There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
ijpr.org

Tiny parasite found in bighorn sheep lambs

The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels reach the Mountain West

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
RadarOnline

FBI DENIES Losing Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger For ‘15 Alarming Hours’ On Cross-Country Road Trip

UPDATE: 2/2/23 at 3 PM — The FBI is denied it lost Kohberger while tailing him on his cross-country road trip with his father. Shortly after posting the story, the agency released the following statement:"The FBI is aware of reports detailing alleged FBI surveillance on Idaho murder subject Bryan Kohberger," the FBI said on Thursday."There are anonymous sources providing false information to the media. Publishing of false information attributable to anonymous sources is not helpful to the case against Kohberger or to the American Public."Suspected Idaho quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger was being tracked by an FBI surveillance team as he drove...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy