The Independent

Chinese spy balloon – live: Beijing mocks US ‘hype’ over airship incident

China’s foreign ministry has accused American officials of excessively “hyping” the balloon incident.Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law. We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype.“In the face of unexpected situations, what both parties need to do is to maintain concentration, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments, and manage and control differences.”Meanwhile a second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted moving across Latin America, the Pentagon announced on Friday night.It is unclear exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over.Earlier a...
China says Biden Administration started the Ukraine war to profit from it

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has blamed the United States Government for the war in Ukraine. According to Beijing, the actions of the Biden Administration continue to fuel the conflict, which the US profits from. The latest war of words comes days after Washington claimed Chinese state-owned firms are helping Russia in the ongoing invasion.
Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloon

The US Department of Defense has revealed the latest movements of a Chinese spy balloon spotted over America. Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said officials continued to monitor the surveillance tool "closely.""The balloon continues to move eastward, and is currently over the centre of the continental United States," he said. The Brigadier General also said current assessments were that the balloon is not a threat to those on the ground. Secretary of state Anthony Blinken postponed his trip to China in the aftermath of the discovery. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNL parodies China 'spy' balloon controversyMoment divers enter water searching for missing Nicola BulleyDiving company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort

President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets

It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
Watch: Pentagon holds briefing amid Chinese spy balloon incident

The Pentagon held a press briefing in the aftermath of a Chinese surveillance balloon being detected over the US.As expected, it was a primary focus of Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder’s conference.He has previously said that the government was “tracking” the “high altitude surveillance balloon.”Dubbed a “spy balloon,” the surveillance tool was spotted over Montana on Thursday, 2 February.Secretary of state Antony Blinken has now postponed a planned trip to China in the wake of the discovery of the balloon.It comes after Beijing admitted that it was responsible for its presence over the continental United States.A spokesperson for the Chinese government claimed it is a “civilian airship” intended for climate research.The trip has been in the pipeline since Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping last year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloonBiden offers to brief Trump team on Chinese spy balloons they failed to catchTrump says China respects him ‘too much’ to fly spy balloons during his presidency
