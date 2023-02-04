The Pentagon held a press briefing in the aftermath of a Chinese surveillance balloon being detected over the US.As expected, it was a primary focus of Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder’s conference.He has previously said that the government was “tracking” the “high altitude surveillance balloon.”Dubbed a “spy balloon,” the surveillance tool was spotted over Montana on Thursday, 2 February.Secretary of state Antony Blinken has now postponed a planned trip to China in the wake of the discovery of the balloon.It comes after Beijing admitted that it was responsible for its presence over the continental United States.A spokesperson for the Chinese government claimed it is a “civilian airship” intended for climate research.The trip has been in the pipeline since Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping last year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloonBiden offers to brief Trump team on Chinese spy balloons they failed to catchTrump says China respects him ‘too much’ to fly spy balloons during his presidency

