Bill Gates says the rise of China is good for everyone and that Beijing needs to ‘play a stronger role in world governance’
Bill Gates, seen here at the Australian Open on Thursday, considers China's rise a net positive. Bill Gates sees China’s rise as a “huge win for the world.” But he knows that not everyone shares his view. Speaking this week at the Lowy Institute, a think tank...
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US pops Chinese 'spy' balloon over Atlantic, Beijing bursts in reaction
Beijing has denounced the shooting down of a Chinese "spy balloon" by the U.S. military on Saturday and said it reserves the right to "response." The balloon, estimated to be the size of three school buses, flying at 60,000 feet, was passing over strategic American military facilities, U.S. media reported.
Chinese spy balloon – live: Beijing mocks US ‘hype’ over airship incident
China’s foreign ministry has accused American officials of excessively “hyping” the balloon incident.Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law. We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype.“In the face of unexpected situations, what both parties need to do is to maintain concentration, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments, and manage and control differences.”Meanwhile a second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted moving across Latin America, the Pentagon announced on Friday night.It is unclear exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over.Earlier a...
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
coinchapter.com
China says Biden Administration started the Ukraine war to profit from it
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has blamed the United States Government for the war in Ukraine. According to Beijing, the actions of the Biden Administration continue to fuel the conflict, which the US profits from. The latest war of words comes days after Washington claimed Chinese state-owned firms are helping Russia in the ongoing invasion.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market.
Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloon
The US Department of Defense has revealed the latest movements of a Chinese spy balloon spotted over America. Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said officials continued to monitor the surveillance tool "closely.""The balloon continues to move eastward, and is currently over the centre of the continental United States," he said. The Brigadier General also said current assessments were that the balloon is not a threat to those on the ground. Secretary of state Anthony Blinken postponed his trip to China in the aftermath of the discovery. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNL parodies China 'spy' balloon controversyMoment divers enter water searching for missing Nicola BulleyDiving company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort
President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
China Hits Back At US After Janet Yellen Calls Beijing 'Barrier' To Debt Reform In Africa
Xi Jinping's representative in Zambia slammed the U.S. after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Beijing a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa. What Happened: Hitting back at Yellen, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said the U.S. should clear up its own debt issues before weighing in on African debt.
Russia is aiming for $200 billion of trade with China as it backs 'no limits' partnership with Beijing
Russia aims hit $200 billion of trade with China this year and vowed to bring its relationship with Beijing to a "new level." The Kremlin also reiterated its "no limits" strategic partnership with China. Russia has increasingly relied on China after being shunned by the West over its war on...
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
Watch: Pentagon holds briefing amid Chinese spy balloon incident
The Pentagon held a press briefing in the aftermath of a Chinese surveillance balloon being detected over the US.As expected, it was a primary focus of Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder’s conference.He has previously said that the government was “tracking” the “high altitude surveillance balloon.”Dubbed a “spy balloon,” the surveillance tool was spotted over Montana on Thursday, 2 February.Secretary of state Antony Blinken has now postponed a planned trip to China in the wake of the discovery of the balloon.It comes after Beijing admitted that it was responsible for its presence over the continental United States.A spokesperson for the Chinese government claimed it is a “civilian airship” intended for climate research.The trip has been in the pipeline since Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping last year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloonBiden offers to brief Trump team on Chinese spy balloons they failed to catchTrump says China respects him ‘too much’ to fly spy balloons during his presidency
