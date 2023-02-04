Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Bustle
Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True
Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon... gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.
TMZ.com
Quavo and Offset Get into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute
There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff ... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight. Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Here are 5 new Grammy categories in 2023 and who’s nominated
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards added five new awards categories — bringing the grand total to a whopping 91 categories.
Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys
Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
Watch Trevor Noah hand Beyoncé the Grammy she won while she was stuck in traffic
Beyoncé made Grammys history winning her 32nd award, more than any other artist. Her absence from her first win of the night was blamed on traffic, while fellow winner Lizzo paid tribute to her at music's biggest night.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping
Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
Beyonce breaks record for most Grammys in history despite losing top awards
A record that has stood for more than two decades at the Grammy Awards has been broken. With her four wins in 2023, Beyonce has passed conductor Georg Solti as the most awarded artist in the history of the awards. Check out the complete list of winners here. SEE2023 Grammy Awards: Full list of winners in all categories Beyonce came into these awards with 28 career wins. Solti’s record stood at 31 wins, the last of which he won posthumously in 1998, so the famed classical artist’s record held for a quarter century, since before Beyonce even won her first golden gramophone....
Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance for “Broken Horses” at 2023 Grammys
Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance with the song “Broken Horses.” She beat out fellow nominees Beck (“Old Man”), the Black Keys (“Wild Child”), Bryan Adams (“So Happy It Hurts”), Idles (“Crawl!”), Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”), and Turnstile (“Holiday”). Carlile also won Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.”
TMZ.com
Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef
J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up. The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with...
Syracuse.com
Conservatives blast ‘satanic’ Sam Smith at Grammys; ‘SNL’ highlights; more: Buzz
Sam Smith’s Grammys performance irks conservatives. Some people were mad Beyonce or Bad Bunny didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, or thought Taylor Swift should’ve won Song of the Year over Bonnie Raitt. Others were upset at Sam Smith’s fiery performance of “Unoly” with Kim Petras, which featured drag stars in devil costumes and Smith with devil horns. Billboard reports conservatives called it “satanic” on social media, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeting a video clip and writing “This... is... evil.” Right-wingers like podcaster Liz Wheeler further claimed that “demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan” and even pushed a conspiracy theory that Madonna, who introduced the number, looked like a “satanic” statue in New York City. Smith and Petras won Best Pop Dup/Group Performance for the song, making Petras the first transgender woman to win in the category.
Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow Honor Music Legends During In Memoriam Tribute
The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young...
Host Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammys — by formally introducing Adele and the Rock?
Live from Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah opened Sunday's Grammy Awards with a monologue. Here's what he said.
TMZ.com
Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress
Blac Chyna's mom is NOT a fan of the way her daughter dressed for the Grammy Awards ... ripping her child's fashion choice as "horrendous." Tokyo Toni tells TMZ ... Chyna's outfit, an all black one-piece body suit decked out in rhinestones and feathers, was a "horrible" look -- and she's seriously questioning her daughter's decision.
TMZ.com
Sheila E. Says Shania Twain Made Right Decision Passing On Prince Album Collab
Sheila E. says Shania Twain doesn't need to dwell on what could have been -- taking Prince up on an offer to collab on a breakup album years ago -- because Shania was right to say no. We got Sheila at LAX and our photog asked her about Shania's recent...
Beyoncé Wins Best R&B Song for “Cuff It” at 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song with “Cuff It.” The superstar took home the award over fellow nominees Jazmine Sullivan (“Hurt Me So Good”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Muni Long (“Hrs & Hrs”), and PJ Morton (“Please Don’t Walk Away”). The victory tied Beyoncé for the most wins in Grammys history, having won 31 career awards. She was not at the ceremony to accept her latest Grammy, with host Trevor Noah saying that she may be stuck in traffic. She eventually made it to the ceremony.
Trevor Noah Introduces The Duo You Didn't Know You Needed In Grammys Monologue
The host teased that he did his “research” on this year’s nominees before the show to find out who to match up.
Comments / 0