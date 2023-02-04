ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True

Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon... gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.
Quavo and Offset Get into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute

There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff ... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight. Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as...
Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys

Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping

Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
Beyonce breaks record for most Grammys in history despite losing top awards

A record that has stood for more than two decades at the Grammy Awards has been broken. With her four wins in 2023, Beyonce has passed conductor Georg Solti as the most awarded artist in the history of the awards. Check out the complete list of winners here. SEE2023 Grammy Awards: Full list of winners in all categories Beyonce came into these awards with 28 career wins. Solti’s record stood at 31 wins, the last of which he won posthumously in 1998, so the famed classical artist’s record held for a quarter century, since before Beyonce even won her first golden gramophone....
Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance for “Broken Horses” at 2023 Grammys

Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance with the song “Broken Horses.” She beat out fellow nominees Beck (“Old Man”), the Black Keys (“Wild Child”), Bryan Adams (“So Happy It Hurts”), Idles (“Crawl!”), Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”), and Turnstile (“Holiday”). Carlile also won Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.”
Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef

J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up. The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with...
Conservatives blast ‘satanic’ Sam Smith at Grammys; ‘SNL’ highlights; more: Buzz

Sam Smith’s Grammys performance irks conservatives. Some people were mad Beyonce or Bad Bunny didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, or thought Taylor Swift should’ve won Song of the Year over Bonnie Raitt. Others were upset at Sam Smith’s fiery performance of “Unoly” with Kim Petras, which featured drag stars in devil costumes and Smith with devil horns. Billboard reports conservatives called it “satanic” on social media, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeting a video clip and writing “This... is... evil.” Right-wingers like podcaster Liz Wheeler further claimed that “demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan” and even pushed a conspiracy theory that Madonna, who introduced the number, looked like a “satanic” statue in New York City. Smith and Petras won Best Pop Dup/Group Performance for the song, making Petras the first transgender woman to win in the category.
Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow Honor Music Legends During In Memoriam Tribute

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young...
Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress

Blac Chyna's mom is NOT a fan of the way her daughter dressed for the Grammy Awards ... ripping her child's fashion choice as "horrendous." Tokyo Toni tells TMZ ... Chyna's outfit, an all black one-piece body suit decked out in rhinestones and feathers, was a "horrible" look -- and she's seriously questioning her daughter's decision.
Beyoncé Wins Best R&B Song for “Cuff It” at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song with “Cuff It.” The superstar took home the award over fellow nominees Jazmine Sullivan (“Hurt Me So Good”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Muni Long (“Hrs & Hrs”), and PJ Morton (“Please Don’t Walk Away”). The victory tied Beyoncé for the most wins in Grammys history, having won 31 career awards. She was not at the ceremony to accept her latest Grammy, with host Trevor Noah saying that she may be stuck in traffic. She eventually made it to the ceremony.

