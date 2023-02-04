ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ggk2_0kcUoqWt00

Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year 01:52

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers dealt with a brief power outage.

According to the FDNY, the outage happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York at around 2:45 a.m Saturday and affected the massive housing complex.

Repairs were completed at around 4 a.m. to the relief of families who were grateful for the quick fix.

"Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.

New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures .

The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold.

Dress in layers and limit time spent outside.

Click here to check MTA service alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Five hurt when rebar cage tips over at Queens construction site

NEW YORK -- Five people were hurt Monday when a rebar cage tipped over onto five contractors at a construction site in Queens. It happened at a construction site near 37th Avenue and 48th Street in Sunnyside. One worker suffered serious injuries. The injuries to the other four are considered minor. The FDNY and EMS were on the scene.   
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

5 hurt at Queens construction site when crane collapses

NEW YORK -- Five people were hurt Monday when a portion of a crane apparently collapsed at a construction site in Queens. It happened at a construction site near 37th Avenue and 48th Street in Sunnyside. The FDNY and EMS were on the scene. It was not immediately clear how seriously anyone was hurt. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Three children injured in Upper Manhattan fire

NEW YORK -- Three children and one adult were hospitalized after a fire overnight in Inwood. According to the FDNY, the fire started at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5th floor of a 6-story building. The children, ages 1, 8 and 15, and an adult were taken to Harlem Hospital. Three were in serious condition. The fire was accidental and caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY revealed on Twitter. 
MANHATTAN, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Space-age’ Brooklyn townhouses list for sale and rent

A rarity in Williamsburg — a modernistic attached townhouse for rent — has hit the market. Instagram touts a “cutting-edge space-age Brooklyn townhouse” that “breaks the mold” with its curvaceous windows. Currently, two of the three attached townhouses are for sale asking $5.5 million...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy