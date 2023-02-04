Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
Autoblog
Aston Martin to compete at Pikes Peak, with champion Robin Shute aboard
A through technological upgrade is to be performed on an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 race car as part of its preparation to compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June in Colorado, where Rivian and BMW also just announced plans to compete. It will mark the British brand's...
Shelby Celebrates Carroll With A Special Pony
How does 750-horsepower sound for celebrating the legend?. Carroll Shelby, who famously once called the Mustang a “secretary’s car” did plenty to elevate the pony as a legitimate contender. It seems only fitting that for 2023 Shelby American would release a Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang as a way to celebrate the legend.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno checks out a restored Ford Mustang K-Code
Before the Shelbys and Bosses arrived, the Ford Mustang K-Code was the peak of Pony Car performance. On this episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Mustang enthusiast Scott McMullen explains the significance of the K-Code, and shows off this restored first-year example. The K-Code went on sale along with the Mustang...
Trash or Treasure?
If the results from the 2023 Scottsdale, AZ auctions are any indication then there is more treasure than trash and apparently, it’s worth looking for trash to turn into treasure. Finding Old Cars recently attended Barrett-Jackson, Bonhams, RM Sotheby’s and Motorsport Auto Group auctions in Scottsdale, AZ to see if any of the vehicles that have been submitted to our site could indeed be treasures. A few makes and models stood out as we perused the thousands of vehicles that are part of the annual Mecca for collector car enthusiasts.
MotorTrend Magazine
1-of-7 Rarity! 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Sells for a Cool Million at Mecum Kissimmee
Let's be honest, muscle cars are not the first thought when we hear about vehicles that sell for $1 million (and more in some instances) at high-end sales like Mecum Auctions' events. Seven-figure rides typically are called "exotics" or "supercars" and hail from somewhere in Europe or other continents, can be the only one of their kind and in impeccable condition, and often show fewer than 100 original miles on their odometers.
Buy This Ready-To-Race Audi R18 TDI and Pretend You’re a Le Mans Hero
Art and RevsFully functioning, turbo diesel powered, non-hybrid, and Le Mans winning pedigree. This 2011 Audi R18 TDI Ultra might be the ultimate track day toy.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
The Inline-6 Is Back: Here's Every Automaker Building A Gasoline Straight-6 In 2023
We may live in the era of downsizing and electrification, but despite this, the automotive world has seen a resurgence of one particular engine format - the inline-six. Once revered for its smoothness and sultry sound, it fell out of favor as manufacturers utilized the compact nature of a V6, with its versatility in being able to fit both longitudinal and transverse mounting applications. BMW was the lone holdout for the longest time, and the inline-six became a hallmark of the brand's finest performers. But in the year of our Lord 2023, the inline six is back, with no fewer than five car-making conglomerates using this fantastic engine. It's not just the reserve of premium brands anymore, either, as the likes of Jeep and Mazda are in on the action too. So, to celebrate the return of the straight-six, we thought we'd celebrate the manufacturers at the forefront of its revival.
2,700-Mile Corvette ZR-1 Selling on Bring A Trailer
It's like a rolling time capsule... Upon its introduction in 1990, the Corvette ZR-1 was a masterpiece of performance that made this car extremely special right out of the gate. While there are many examples of low-mileage Corvettes out there, this 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 up for sale on Bring A Trailer is especially remarkable since it's a first-year example with just 2700 original miles.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition In Azure Gray: Photos
The all-new 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition lineup was revealed last August, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted a number of those retro-inspired vehicles out driving around. That list includes a Race Red two-door, a Race Red four-door, a Shadow Black two-door, a Robin’s Egg Blue four-door, and a Cactus Gray two-door. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition model out and about – this Azure Gray two-door – giving us another look at this retro-styled ride.
Luxury yacht features submarine, flying car – perfect for James Bond
The 37-meter vessel is set to be launched in 2024. The post Luxury yacht features submarine, flying car – perfect for James Bond appeared first on Talker.
Autoblog
Ford teases hot electric truck in Red Bull announcement
What's the guaranteed follow-up to an automaker making a big fuss about entering a global motorsport series? Talk how about race technology is going to carom off the track and into the street cars in the parking lot. When done properly, the talk can be demonstrated with a street car that maximizes the transfer possibilities such as the Audi R8, Porsche 911 GT3 or the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. It can also happen in a more general, widespread way that's equally beneficial, like when Volvo entered the World Touring Car Championship in 2016 and Polestar began to really bloom. Now we get Ford returning to Formula 1 in 2026 with Red Bull as Red Bull Ford. As part of the announcement, Motor Authority picked up on the Dearborn manufacturer showing an infographic about how its global motorsports programs exchange expertise from road to race and back. In the lower right of the image at top, the slide shows something wicked, new and electric this way comes.
This Big Bad Green AMX Has Major Street Cred and It Is Selling At Carlisle Auctions In Lakeland
Racing in style since 1970. AMC is one of the most iconic American automotive manufacturers to have ever been featured in performance and muscle car history. Of all of their best cars, there is one which stands out as a real muscle car with everything you might expect under the hood. That model is the AMX whose name was pretty much synonymous with the company’s primary goal of taking on every other American sports car on the market, even the Corvette. Here's a perfect example of just how they planned to do that and why so many enthusiasts remember the vehicles even today.
1987 Camaro IROC-Z In Trailer Full Of Muscle Cars
The third generation Chevrolet Camaro is a very interesting automobile for so many reasons but the major one has got to be their popularity with enthusiasts. Richard Rawlings is one of those people who is just drawn to these cars for one reason or another. Luckily he recently uncovered a massive treasure of cars, one of which perfectly embodies the best examples of that generation ever made. Somehow, the automobiles wound up inside a trailer full of muscle cars and eventually made their way onto the set of Gas Monkey Garage.
CAR AND DRIVER
'Auto America: Car Culture 1950s–1970s' Bears Witness to an Era of Dominance
Photographer John Zimmerman worked out of the Time-Life bureau in Detroit in the 1950s, covering the Big Three domestic automakers for that company's flagship titles, Time and Life. He was thus both a direct witness to, and a documenter of, a profound era of industrial dominance, when Ford, GM, and Chrysler controlled 96 percent of the American car market and exuded an unparalleled influence on legislation, infrastructure, design, and society, commensurate with their industrial magnitude.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
Comments / 1