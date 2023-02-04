ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-setting cold shocks New York City

By Rich Calder
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUCEj_0kcUohpa00

The Big Apple felt more like the North Pole early Saturday morning, with major airports reporting record low temperatures, Central Park hovering in single digits and Bryant Park’s iconic water fountain looking more like a massive icicle.

John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens reached a frigid record low for the date of 4 degrees, breaking the old record for the same date there in 1996, Fox Weather Meteorologist Christopher Tate said Saturday. Newark Airport and LaGuardia Airport in Queens both logged lows of 5 degrees, also breaking previous lows recorded in 1996 of 7 degrees and 10 degrees, respectively.

In Central Park, the thermometer likewise dropped to 4 degrees at 7 a.m., nearing a record low for the same date of 0 degrees in 1918, according to Tate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9Y6B_0kcUohpa00
The wind chill threatens to go below -100 degree Fahrenheit in some areas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrfdd_0kcUohpa00
A frozen fountain in New York City’s Bryant Park this weekend.
G.N.Miller/NY Post

But with the wind chill, the outside air felt like it was minus 15 degrees at 6 am.

“This arctic blast certainly means business,” said Tate. “We’re certainly off to a very chilly start to the weekend here in the city.”

He added that New Yorkers willing to brave the early morning cold should bundle up, as frostbite to fully exposed skin could develop within 20 minutes under the Arctic-like conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tF17_0kcUohpa00
Commuters bundle up against the cold in New York City.
JUSTIN LANE/EPA/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pPMm_0kcUohpa00
A Minnie Mouse performer in Times Square struggles to stay warm.
G.N.Miller/NYPost

The frigid weather will be short-lived, though, as temperatures are expected to rise to 30 degrees by late Saturday and shoot to as high as 50 degrees on Sunday.

The bone-chilling weather also comes just a week after record-high monthly temperatures were recorded in Central Park .

As cold as it was in the Big Apple, at least New Yorkers were nowhere New Hampshire’s Mount Washington , which felt more like Mars than planet Earth late Friday and then early Saturday at 4:30 am, as wind chills dipping to an unfathomable minus 108 degrees, according to the Mount Washington observatory .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdGr9_0kcUohpa00
Several cities in New England are also experiencing their coldest temps yet.

The jaw-dropping reading broke the previous record for the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the US, which was minus 105 degrees and set Feb. 16, 2014 in Howard Pass, Alaska, said Tate.

Known for having some of the world’s worst weather, Mount Washington saw air temperatures plummet to minus 47 degrees on Saturday morning, tying a previous low set in January 1934.

New York Post

