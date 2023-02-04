ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOME MAT: Bruin grapplers battle Sperry at Bartlesville

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Forfeits took their toll Thursday night as the Bartlesville High wrestling team dropped a decision to visiting Sperry High, 42-28.

The Bruin grapplers will compete this weekend in Inola at the Will Rogers Conference tourney and are preparing for two road dual matches next week as they make final preparation for the Class 6A regionals.

Thursday’s match started on a tough note when Bartlesville had to forfeit at 106 pounds because that athlete is participating in this weekend’s junior high state meet.

At 113 pounds, Devin Orphin endured a loss by fall, but Emanuel Camacho pinned his foe at 120 to reward Bartlesville with its first win.

Wyatt Lumbley (126) fell by decision; Danny Blankenship earned a win my major decision to try to spark a Bruin comeback.

But, the Bruins had to give up six more points by forfeit at 138 pounds.

Easton Olenberger contributed a sudden victory at 144 pounds; Elijah Lunn, who had actually weighed in at 144 pounds, filled a hole at 150 and suffered a fall.

The Bruins then gave up two more forfeits, one of them due to a health reason.

At 164, Mason Manley powered to a 6-1 win by decision, beating an opponent who got the better of him earlier in the season.

Nate Neal had to step up at 175 because of an injury to grappler who normally fills that varsity spot. Neal got caught by pin.

Adyn Peugh got caught in a goodness-to-honest scrap at 190 pounds and eventually pinned his foe; Colton Hainzinger also triumphed by fall at 215.

