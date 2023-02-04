Read full article on original website
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Rio Ferdinand reveals his Premier League title favourites after Arsenal’s shock loss to strugglers Everton
RIO FERDINAND believes that Arsenal are still the favourites to win the Premier League despite their loss to Everton. The Gunners suffered a shock defeat to the relegation candidates at Goodison Park after James Tarkowski's winning header. The goal gave new manager Sean Dyche the perfect start to his tenure...
Report: Manchester United Takeover 'Further Down The Track' Than Liverpool's
Both clubs were put up for sale by their owners at the end of last year.
Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal
Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Extraordinary Win Over Arsenal
The mood around Everton FC has been dramatically lifted thanks to an unlikely victory in Sean Dyche’s first game as manager. With high-flying Arsenal coming to town, it was all but given that the league-leaders would leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Dyche and his men had other plans.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
The Erling Haaland issue that Manchester City must solve
As Pep Guardiola sat down to his post-game press conference, there were a few comments that could have been construed as swipes. He referred to Tottenham defending with nine men, and said he wouldn’t again describe them as “the Harry Kane team” as he didn’t want to upset Mauricio Pochettino. In truth, though, none of this was delivered with enough energy to feel any way deliberate as barbs. There wasn’t much energy at all, which was pretty much like his Manchester City team in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs.The difference with his press conference after his previous match against...
MATCHDAY: Man City at Spurs; Milan derby; Bayern seeks win
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can capitalize on Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 loss to Everton when it travels to Tottenham. A win for the Premier League champion would close the gap on leader Arsenal to two points. But the Gunners have a game in hand. Nottingham Forest also hosts Leeds in a contest between teams fighting to avoid relegation.
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Liverpool's upcoming fixture list including Everton, Real Madrid and Man Utd clashes
A rundown of Liverpool's upcoming fixture list in the Premier League and Champions League.
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat.
Could Man City be relegated from the Premier League for FFP breaches?
How could Man City be punished for breaching the Premier League's FFP rules.
Manchester City Spurn The Chance To Close The Gap On Arsenal
Manchester City suffered another defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as they failed to to take advantage of Arsenal suffering a loss on Saturday as the gap to The Gunners remains at five points.
Premier League crisis club of the week: Manchester City
Man City are the Premier League's crisis club of the week.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
90min
