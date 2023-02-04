Read full article on original website
Oxford Fire Department Reports Fatality at House Fire
Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford and Oxford Fire Department have released that the Oxford Fire Department is working the scene of a house fire on Boozer Drive. At this time it is confirmed there is one fatality. Please avoid this area while first responders are on scene. More information will be released soon.
wbrc.com
1 person killed in Oxford house fire, 5 others escape
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died in a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown. Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said the department received a call at 6:19 a.m. for a house fire in the 800 block of Boozer Drive. The first firefighters...
Gadsden police officer rescues child riding toy car on busy highway
A Gadsden policeman is being praised for rescuing a child riding in a toy car who got out onto a busy Gadsden thoroughfare as lunchtime traffic was at its peak. Connor Paulson recounted the story on Facebook, saying that around lunchtime Friday he saw a Gadsden policeman run across oncoming traffic on Rainbow Drive, which is U.S. 411, to grab a child in a toy car who had made it onto the highway.
wbhfradio.org
Bartow Fire and Emergency Services Respond Several Vehicle Fires
Shoppers and gym goers were surprised by a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Highway 41 Saturday. According to Bartow Fire and Emergency Services reports, the fire occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. near Planet Fitness and Ingles. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 839 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville to report of a vehicle on fire. The caller advised that there was a vehicle fully involved in the parking lot, and it appeared that no one was in the car. BCFES crews arrived on scene with the City of Cartersville Fire Department. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and a BCFES Fire Investigator were called to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, February 7th
Melanie Morgan, 38 of Piedmont – FTA/UPOM 2nd and FTA/UPODP;. Jonathon McGatha, age 40 of Piedmont – FTA on previous charges of DV 3rd, VPL, Operating a Vehicle without Insurance and Open Container Violation;. Rebecca Borders, 36 of Centre – Disorderly Conduct;. Terry Soloman, 51 of Leesburg...
Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
coosavalleynews.com
5 Year-old Killed in Wreck, Rockmart Woman Jailed
According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports,...
Hitching Post owner ‘more sad’ for Mentone residents than himself over fire that destroyed Alabama landmark
The owner of The Hitching Post said he was “more sad” for the north Alabama town’s residents than himself when a fire engulfed the iconic DeKalb County business Thursday and destroyed what is believed to be the town’s oldest shop. “My main thing is that it...
WHNT-TV
Owner Speaks Out About Hitching Post Fire
A century-old landmark, that stood in Mentone burned to the ground last Thursday. A century-old landmark, that stood in Mentone burned to the ground last Thursday. Mother Gets Autopsy on Son After 13 Years | Feb. …. Dionne Mack's son, Tyrell Spencer. collapsed while playing basketball in 2010. Mack claims...
weisradio.com
Leesburg Council Approves Police Vehicle Purchase
The Town of Leesburg will now have a full time maintenance man. During the Town Council meeting Tuesday, Steven Allen was hired for that position. The Town will once again be a sponsor at the Gold Level on the Weiss Lake Music Festival. The $2500 expenditure was approved by the Council. Dee Miller, promoter for the event told the council he could not yet announce who the entertainment for this year’s event will be due to the contracts not being signed yet.
WAFF
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
Mother charged with DUI following wreck that killed 5-year-old, injured infant
Investigators said she went off the road into the grass median. The car then hit a culvert and overturned several times before stopping.
wrganews.com
29-year-old Rome man arrested for Assault and Battery Charges
A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at Allen Murphy’s Appliances for multiple charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyler Landon Murphy of an Alabama Highway address allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old victim (causing visible injuries) at a residence on Brandon Lane early Sunday morning. Jail reports state that Murphy also punched the victim’s car door causing $500 worth of damage to the vehicle and also placed the victim within reasonable fear of receiving a violent injury. Murphy is being charged with felony entering an automobile, second-degree felony criminal damage to property, Felony first-degree burglary, battery, simple assault, and harassing communications.
weisradio.com
Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County
Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
wrganews.com
Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting
A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
Father shoots son during argument outside Bartow County restaurant
The son has injuries to his forearm and abdomen, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding Sheriff's Office mourns loss of 'beloved' canine
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its K-9s that passed away Monday morning. K-9 Major would have been 16 years old in April, according to the sheriff's office. The dual-purpose law enforcement canine began his service with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in September 2009 and retired from service in September 2018.
Anniston missing man disappearance ‘involuntary’ four months later
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a missing person’s case, now police say DeAngelo Allen went missing involuntarily. Since mid-September – his family, friends and the Anniston Police Department has been searching for the 31-year-old. Both family and police have the same message: anyone who knows anything about why Allen went missing — they […]
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
