Bay Net
Bel Alton High School Alumni Association Announces Scholarships For CCPS Seniors
BEL ALTON, Md. —The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association has launched its second annual scholarship program for Charles County public high school seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), the College of Southern Maryland, or an accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates...
Bay Net
Mary Teresa Mayor
Mary Teresa Mayor, 94, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side. She was born on September 2, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Bernard L. Goldsborough and Alice Richley Heard Goldsborough.
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor – Delegate Todd Morgan On The YMCA
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 6, the Delegate of District 29C, Todd Morgan released the following letter:. “It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that I am opposed to the YMCA and that I do not care about the Lexington Park community. I was elected Commissioner from this district for 3 terms. During my 12 years as Commissioner, I supported the investment of over $70 million into Lexington Park. No other area in the county received such an investment.
Bay Net
Children’s Aid, Inc. Offers Memorial Scholarships
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Children’s Aid, Inc. is accepting applications for its 2023 Memorial Scholarship Program. The George and Mary Lou Brezina Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship providing financial assistance to a graduating high school senior for undergraduate study in the field of Education. The Paul...
Bay Net
Kenneth Ronald Moore Sr.
Kenneth Ronald Moore Sr., 80, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023 at home. Kenneth was born October 28, 1942 to George and Hazel Moore in Upper Marlboro, MD. After Kenneth graduated from high school, he married Catherine Gore on August 18, 1962. Together they had three children together, Cyndi, Kristin and Kenneth Jr. (Ronnie).
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct range testing Feb. 6-9 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. that may produce VERY LOUD noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
Bay Net
Local Amateur Radio System Expands In Calvert County
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Saturday, January 28th, 2023, the Calvert Amateur Radio Association (CARA) with the cooperation of the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) installed a new radio repeater system. This radio system funded by CARA members dramatically enhances the communications capabilities of amateur radio operators in Calvert County and adjacent counties. “It’s a huge improvement”, says William Hackett Sr, RACES Officer for Calvert County, “with this system, the amateur radio operator, if needed, is better equipped to assist with Calvert County emergency radio communication.”
Bay Net
Shirley Kay Jackson
Shirley Kay Jackson, 58, of Avenue, MD, peacefully passed away on February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family. She was born April 10, 1964, in Leonardtown, MD to Franklin and Rachel Quade (Wathen). Shirley is survived by her children, Cassandra Mayfield, Mary Rachel Jackson, Kyle Jackson, and three step-children, grandchildren including Logan Mayfield, Noah Mayfield, and five step-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters include Delores Wong, Joseph Quade, Michael (Harvey) Quade, David Quade, Gary Quade, Danny Quade, Mary Ellen Oliver, Pamela Gass, and Tonya Sheppard.
Bay Net
Leslie “Kem” Clement Standish
Leslie “Kem” Clement Standish, 74 of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 20, 2023 at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD. He was born on August 29, 1948 in Indiana to the late William L. Standish and Leslie (Swanson) Standish. He went to college and earned...
Bay Net
Nominate Community Members For The 2022 Sustainability Awards
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (CoE) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Sustainability Awards, which recognize St. Mary’s County organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve our local environment. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools,...
Bay Net
Flea Market Visit Pays Off With $50,000 Scratch-Off Find In Charles County
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – About to head home after perusing the offerings at a local flea market, a retired White Plains welder experienced the find of a lifetime. Ernest Saindon discovered a vintage Gold X20 scratch-off priced at $5 and, after a minute or two of scratching, parlayed that modest investment into a $50,000 payoff.
mocoshow.com
“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000
A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel Vacancy
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, is seeking applicants to serve on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel. The Ethics Panel is a five-member body whose primary responsibility is to provide advisory opinions, conduct hearings on ethics complaints, and make recommendations to the Board of Education on matters relating to conflict of interest, financial disclosure, and lobbying disclosure. Members must be residents of St. Mary’s County and may not be a member of the Board of Education, subject to the Board’s control, an employee of the Board, an employee of a business entity subject to the authority of the Board, or the spouse/partner of such individuals. Members should have a genuine interest in the public school system and all children, indicate a willingness to devote the necessary time to function effectively on the Ethics Panel and be able to work effectively as team members, and reflect an ability to think and act objectively and independently and demonstrate an understanding of the responsibilities of the panel.
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Weeks Of February 5-12
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of February 5th and 12th:. Smallwood Dr. at Wade Elementary School. Berry Rd. at Berry Elementary School. Middletown Rd. at Westlake High School. Piney...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
