Vagrants blamed for early morning house fire

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Firefighters worked to control a house fire on the city’s north side early Saturday.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2020 Maurine Street. The first units on the scene reported fire and smoke coming from a vacant house and worked to contain the blaze.

Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire on Maurine Street Saturday morning.

Witnesses told the investigator they saw a man, known to be homeless, leaving the house before it went up in flames. Ashlock said the house was boarded up, but added it appeared vagrants had been staying inside the house and a vacant house next door.

Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire on Maurine Street Saturday morning.

Ashlock said the fire was set in the den for warmth and spread through the floor and to the roof. He also said they found signs of drug use, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles inside both houses. The estimated damage to the structure is $30,000. No injuries were reported.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.