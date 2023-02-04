ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Vagrants blamed for early morning house fire

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzVbv_0kcUnKlC00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Firefighters worked to control a house fire on the city’s north side early Saturday.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2020 Maurine Street. The first units on the scene reported fire and smoke coming from a vacant house and worked to contain the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZt0j_0kcUnKlC00
Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire on Maurine Street Saturday morning.

Witnesses told the investigator they saw a man, known to be homeless, leaving the house before it went up in flames. Ashlock said the house was boarded up, but added it appeared vagrants had been staying inside the house and a vacant house next door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0GxG_0kcUnKlC00
Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire on Maurine Street Saturday morning.

Ashlock said the fire was set in the den for warmth and spread through the floor and to the roof. He also said they found signs of drug use, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles inside both houses. The estimated damage to the structure is $30,000. No injuries were reported.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

WFFD gives house fire safety tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a weekend with at least two house fires, the Wichita Falls Fire Department is offering some tips to help keep you and your home safe. According to WFFD Fire Marshall, Cody Melton, larger appliances, like space heaters, need to be plugged directly into an outlet, rather than a surge protector.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Electrical fire damages apartment, displaces family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A family was displaced Saturday night after an electrical adapter plugged into a child’s toy sparked a fire, causing damage to the apartment. According to Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly before midnight, the fire department responded to a structure fire at the Colony Park Apartments on Taft Blvd. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
FORT SILL, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park chase suspect gets more charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges continue to pile up on an Iowa Park man since a high speed chase and crash last March. Since Jacob Haile of Iowa Park was arrested last March and charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, seven more charges have been filed against him from August to this month. […]
IOWA PARK, TX
newschannel6now.com

Thief caught stealing out of truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
IOWA PARK, TX
newschannel6now.com

Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With four straight days of either freezing rain, sleet or snow, construction crews faced challenges trying to work in these elements. The MPEC Hotel and Convention Center, the Wichita County Tax Office and Wichita Falls ISD’s two new high schools, Legacy and Memorial, all suffered some sort of setback due to the weather this week, but the representatives with all said they have weather days built into their projects to prevent them from delaying the completion date.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Suspected human smuggler arrested

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after they suspected him of smuggling humans and drug possession. According to the arrest report, around noon, Friday, a deputy stopped a Ford Explorer on US 287 after seeing it follow another vehicle at an unsafe distance. The driver, identified as Yovani Rios-Lopez, appeared to […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman and child test positive for drugs

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is free on bond after she and a child in her care allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. According to accusations made in the arrest warrant, on Jan. 17, 2023, Child Protective Service contacted the Electra Police Department about a woman, Meranda Nelson, and a 5-year-old child in […]
ELECTRA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy