The Independent

Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal

Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Sporting News

Tottenham vs. Man City final score, highlights and analysis as record-breaker Kane sinks Guardiola's men again

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer as he gave his team a hard-earned 1-0 win over Manchester City. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg capitalised upon a dreadful error from Rodri to tee up Kane for his 267th goal in Tottenham colours, moving him one clear of the great Jimmy Greaves on the all-time list. It was also Kane's 200th Premier League goal and did neighbours Arsenal a favour in the race for this season's title.
Reuters

Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues

LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'

New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park

Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
The Independent

Sean Dyche stays quiet but gives Everton something to shout about

“Just write that I am a tyrant and I have run them ragged and shouted at them,” said Sean Dyche. It might be the simpler way. His reputation precedes him and it is only partly of his own creation. If others have an image to live up to, Dyche has one to live down to. He is apparently the worm-eating dinosaur who likes 4-4-2, Ashley Barnes, going out in the snow without a coat and irritating foreign managers with passing philosophies. By his own admission, he has had his face photoshopped on to various wrestlers’ bodies. “I will live...
Yardbarker

Rodgers 'very pleased' as Leicester thump Aston Villa

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with their 4-2 win at Aston Villa. During a thrilling first half, Villa twice edged in front, via Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal, but Leicester were up to the task of responding on both occasions, as James Maddison notched his first goal since the World Cup and Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second in as many games.
Yardbarker

Nketiah admits Arsenal’s standards dropped against Everton

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah admits their standards dropped in the 1-0 loss to Everton, but he gives the Toffees credit for how they played the game. Mikel Arteta’s side went into the match in fine form, having lost just a single game all season. Fans expected them to get...
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle

Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.

