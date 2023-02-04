25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.

