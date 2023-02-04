Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick
Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
FanGraphs projects 2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Lineup
Don't look now, but we are less than two weeks away from some Detroit Tigers players reporting to Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training. After a disastrous 2022 season, Detroit will look to take a step forward in 2023, and it will all start on Opening Day, which will take place on March 30 with a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. FanGraphs has released their Opening Day starting lineup for the Tigers, and a VERY familiar face is not included.
Former Tigers infielder named special assistant with Rangers
Former Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been named a special assistant to the general manager for the Texas Rangers. Kinsler, 40, retired after the 2019 season. He spent eight of his 14 big-league seasons with the Rangers and still lives in the Dallas area. He was inducted into...
Five Senior Bowl Standouts That Could Become Giants
Brandon Olsen has his list of five Senior Bowl players who could be on the Giants' radar.
Impact of Losing Duce Staley, Evaluating Lions DC Aaron Glenn
Latest Detroit Lions podcast focuses on the coaching staff and exploring offseason moves.
Lions prioritize defense, replace Hockenson (and Swift?) in two-round mock
With Jared Goff entrenched QB1 next season, Lions GM Brad Holmes is in good position to enhance the rest of the roster early in the draft.
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Detroit Pistons snag Elite PG in 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The hope was that after landing Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons would take a step forward during the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury, and the Pistons (14-39) are currently tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. The dream scenario is that Detroit wins the Draft Lottery so they can select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, but in the latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft put out by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Pistons did not get that lucky.
Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase
Lions' Jameson Williams has the potential to shine in the NFL
Senior Bowl: 15 draft prospects to remember on offense
Senior Bowl week has been in full swing. The players have spent the last few days practicing, running drills and workouts with NFL scouts and coaches. Here are some offensive players that have stood out and deserve some attention. Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Lineman, Maryland: Jaelyn Duncan has always been an...
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock
The Green Bay Packers haven't picked a first-round receiver in two decades. In this mock, the Packers selected arguably the top receiver in the draft class.
Everybody Is Saying Same Thing about Penei Sewell at Pro Bowl
Penei Sewell impressed many at the 2023 Pro Bowl.
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris weighs in on the outlook for 2023 Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Baseball spring training is a time for optimism, regardless of what has happened in the past. Players and die-hard fans believe that maybe this is the year their team breaks through and does something special. Nobody knows that better than Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris, who...
