Mississippi man arrested for physically assaulting grandmother

 2 days ago
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly physically assaulted his grandmother.

Jamie Sheffield, 34, of Mooreville, was arrested on Jan. 31 at a Tupelo hotel on North Gloster Road.

Tupelo Police, responding to a disturbance at the hotel, made the arrest after they determined that Sheffield had physically assaulted his grandmother.

Medics who were also called to the scene assessed the victim at the scene and she will seek further treatment if needed.

Police later learned that Sheffield was already on house arrest with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the same crime, with the same victim.

On Feb. 1, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered Sheffield held without bond.

MDOC has also been notified of this case. These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content.

