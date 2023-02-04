Read full article on original website
Melinda hetrick
2d ago
ya this is crap. shouldn't be allowed in a big city. I had an appointment at my bank at 11am and had no way to get there. why not have these things in a less congested area of town or block of one lane versus closing entire roads both ways. great for participants but huge inconvenience for residents.
ABC 15 News
One dead after shooting at apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road
MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex Sunday night. Officers were called to the area of Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 9:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. An injured man was found on the northwest side of the apartment...
ABC 15 News
Driver arrested after deadly motorcycle crash near 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway
PHOENIX — Police documents show a man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash late Saturday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a motorcyclist, throwing the rider into the northbound lanes of traffic near the major cross streets of 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
ABC 15 News
Woman found dead at Steele Indian School Park; police investigating
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting at Steele Indian School Park. Officers were called to the area near Central Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. A woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and she was later pronounced dead. Police...
ABC 15 News
Chandler woman has license suspended due to mistaken identity
Hannah Bringas has been living a bureaucratic nightmare since she opened her mailbox in early January. Inside was a letter from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division suspending her driver's license. “I thought it was a scam at first,” she said. But it wasn’t. The letter...
AZFamily
2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox
WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
One dead, one hurt in hit-and-run crash near 7th Street and McDowell Road
Phoenix Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and a man in the hospital.
AZFamily
All aboard! Here’s how you can get free rides on electric carts in Old Town Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Just in time for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, long-time valley attorney Jason Pritchett and his younger brother are launching a free ride share service for the anticipated thousands of visitors coming to Arizona this week. Pritchett said the GEST Carts are 100%...
AZFamily
Suspect faces theft, DUI charges after tow truck pursuit along I-10 ends in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a stolen tow truck that led Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies on a chase throughout Phoenix and into an Avondale neighborhood late Sunday night. According to DPS, a tow truck company reported just after 10 p.m....
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vistancia commercial core sees activity in north Peoria
Much of the Vistancia commercial core still remains vacant, but has seen more permitting activity lately, signaling that construction could be near. Most importantly, the 123,000-square-foot Fry’s Marketplace, planned as the anchor of Vistancia’s commercial core, has seen some significant movement in the permitting process. Fry’s site plan...
AZFamily
Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
AZFamily
Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Martinez continues to champion highway funding for Maricopa, Pinal County
Traffic on State Route 347 is one of the primary issues facing Maricopa. State representative Teresa Martinez has been fighting for funding to improve the highway since she entered the legislature last year. Maricopa commuters, Teresa Martinez says she has your back. Since the failure of Proposition 469 in November...
onscene.tv
First Alarm Fire Consumes Northwest Valley Home | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 4:30 AM LOCATION: 4300 West Hartford Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a house fire near Bell Road and 43rd Avenue around 4:30 AM. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from a single story residential structure and balanced the assignment to a working fire. Crews made entry for fire attack but quickly pulled back and assumed a defensive posture as flames quickly consumed the structure and compromised the roof. The decision was made to balance the assignment to a first alarm fire. Crews worked diligently to attack the blaze from several angles successfully stopping the fire from spreading to any nearby properties. The fire has been extinguished at this time and fire investigators are currently on scene. No word on if the house was occupied at the time of the incident however no injuries have been reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
onscene.tv
2 Injured, 1 Critically In Severe Extrication Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 11:30 PM LOCATION: 10th Street and McDowell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of 10th Drive Street and McDowell Road around 11:30 PM Saturday night. Upon arrival, crews found 3 vehicles blocking the intersection. Crews approached and found 2 people trapped inside a Toyota sedan with heavy driver side impact damage. Additional resources were called to the scene to assist with extrication and triage as crews worked to free the trapped occupants. Once extricated, crews transported one occupant to a local trauma center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress. The condition of the second occupant is unknown. Phoenix Police have established a hard closure for McDowell Road as officers and detectives investigate the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox10phoenix.com
North Phoenix homes still under repair a year following an explosion in the neighborhood
The explosion happened in February 2022, and it destroyed a multi-million-dollar home in North Phoenix. Nine other homes in the area were also damaged, and due to various factors, repair works are still underway for those damaged houses. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
KTAR.com
Doughnut box: Dunkin’ opens shop made from shipping container in Mesa
PHOENIX — There’s nothing out of the ordinary about getting doughnuts in a box. But what about when the whole doughnut shop is a box?. That’s the case with a new Dunkin’ location in Mesa, the global chain’s first in Arizona to be made from a repurposed shipping container.
KTAR.com
Authorities cancel Silver Alert issued for woman last seen driving in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Authorities in Scottsdale have canceled a Silver Alert issued on Saturday morning for a missing woman. Jane Garcia, 79, was located by police in Queen Creek near the intersection of Sossaman and Riggs roads. Before being located, Garcia, who has been reunited with her family, was last...
