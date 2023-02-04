Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL
A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
One Marshall Man Arrested, One Injured in Saline County Chase
A Marshall man was arrested following a chase in Saline County Sunday morning. William Ray Rich, Jr. 29, Marshall, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee being pursued by Saline County Deputies around 7:30 a.m., and ended at Routes E and H, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
939theeagle.com
Charges pending against Columbia man who barricaded himself in house
A Columbia man who barricaded himself inside a home on Woodridge drive for eight hours this weekend surrendered peacefully early Saturday morning, after police used tear gas. CPD investigators responded to the Woodridge home near MU Women’s hospital on Friday evening, after a shots fired report. CPD officers immediately were able to safety escort a woman out of the home, while 58-year-old James Scott Duncan allegedly barricaded himself inside.
‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police
On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting with injuries
A Columbia man is sentenced to prison for a shooting last year that sent one man to the hospital. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, pleaded down Friday to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’d originally been charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. Tubbs was sentenced to ten years in prison.
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings into area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 Cash only.
Sedalia Police Reports for January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Friday night, Sedalia Police stopped a motor vehicle because it had no headlights on. The car was stopped in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street. During the course of the stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Further investigation revealed the driver's BAC was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit. Jose M.A. Quetezecua Hernandez, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver's License, and No Headlights.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene
On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail
An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home
COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SENTENCED TO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
A Sedalia man was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections on multiple drug charges on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police Department release, members of Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant on November 17, 2022. Several adult subjects were detained without incident. Daniel Howard was one of the subjects at the residence.
kjluradio.com
$5,600 reward offered for information about shooting last October during MU's Homecoming
A reward is now offered for information about a shooting last year during MU’s Homecoming Festivities. It was last October when three men were shot the Friday night of Homecoming just a few blocks north of the MU campus. One man, identified as Jason Barry, was transported to the hospital with injuries while two other victims had already gone to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
kttn.com
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
kttn.com
Missouri man, arrested 3 months after being released from prison, sentenced to 15 years in Prison for meth trafficking
A Missouri man who had been released from federal prison in a prior drug-trafficking case less than three months before his arrest was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Jason Rowland, 43, of Grain Valley, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to...
kmmo.com
ILLINOIS MAN DROWNS IN POND AT FAIRFIELD INN AND SUITES IN WARRENSBURG
An Illinois man drowned in a pond at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Warrensburg on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Edward Taylor of Riverdale, Illinois drove his vehicle into the pond, exited and attempted to swim to shore. Taylor became immersed and drowned in the incident.
