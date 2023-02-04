John Michael Schmitz turning into strong day two candidate for Jets

A lot of the talk about the needs on the offensive line for the Jets has been focused on the offensive tackle position, understandably so.

The Jets, however, also have questions at the center position. Connor McGovern is a free agent and there’s no guarantee he will return to the team in 2023. If he doesn’t, that leaves a huge void in the middle of the offensive line. McGovern was a top-ten-graded center at Pro Football Focus.

Fortunately for the Jets, there’s a name in the draft that would soften the blow of potentially losing McGovern if that becomes reality. Say hello to John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota.

Schmitz is coming off a fantastic week down in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl, dominating opponents throughout practice and perhaps elevating his stock more than any other player at the Senior Bowl. Should McGovern leave, a player the caliber of Schmitz could slide right in at center from day one for the Jets and not look back.

He’s won’t be an option at No. 13 for the Jets, but he’s quickly becoming a strong option for them at No. 44 in the second round, especially since he may not be available for them at No. 75 in the third round.

A double-dip on the offensive line, with a tackle at 13 and a center at 44, is becoming more realistic by the day for the Jets as they look to beef up their offensive line in an offseason where they could be making a huge splash at the quarterback position and make a run in 2023 season.