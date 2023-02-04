ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

John Michael Schmitz turning into strong day two candidate for Jets

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LckGB_0kcUm4l200

A lot of the talk about the needs on the offensive line for the Jets has been focused on the offensive tackle position, understandably so.

The Jets, however, also have questions at the center position. Connor McGovern is a free agent and there’s no guarantee he will return to the team in 2023. If he doesn’t, that leaves a huge void in the middle of the offensive line. McGovern was a top-ten-graded center at Pro Football Focus.

Fortunately for the Jets, there’s a name in the draft that would soften the blow of potentially losing McGovern if that becomes reality. Say hello to John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota.

Schmitz is coming off a fantastic week down in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl, dominating opponents throughout practice and perhaps elevating his stock more than any other player at the Senior Bowl. Should McGovern leave, a player the caliber of Schmitz could slide right in at center from day one for the Jets and not look back.

He’s won’t be an option at No. 13 for the Jets, but he’s quickly becoming a strong option for them at No. 44 in the second round, especially since he may not be available for them at No. 75 in the third round.

A double-dip on the offensive line, with a tackle at 13 and a center at 44, is becoming more realistic by the day for the Jets as they look to beef up their offensive line in an offseason where they could be making a huge splash at the quarterback position and make a run in 2023 season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey delivers a shot to Tyreek Hill in flag football

While the NFL tried to eliminate the contact from the Pro Bowl in 2023, making it a flag football game, not everyone adhered to those rules. On a Davante Adams catch-and-run, the Las Vegas Raiders star pitched the ball back to Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey bearing down on him. While Hill received the toss at the goal line, he was slammed by Ramsey at the pylon.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Bears' potential trade partners for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 1 pick, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of leverage. The expectation is the Bears will look to trade out of the top spot, as they don’t need a quarterback with Justin Fields on the roster. And there should be no shortage of suitors for the No. 1 pick, which would give them choice of draft pick. Or, most likely, quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy