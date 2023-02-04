ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

95.3 The Bear

Restaurant, Pub and Sweets Shoppe Open Now at The Venue Tuscaloosa

Families can now experience a few of the amenities The Venue Tuscaloosa has to offer now that the new outdoor entertainment space is officially open. When finished, The Venue Tuscaloosa will feature an ice cream shop with a drive-thru, a full-service pub and five restaurants which can be enjoyed in a fully-enclosed outdoor area that will regularly feature live entertainment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

An Enchanted Builders Ball Celebrating 30 Years of Service Comes to Anniston

Aniston, AL – Saturday, February 11th at 6:00 pm will be a special evening for Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity. Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity has been serving the community for 30 years and they are ready to celebrate! Join them for the second annual fundraising ball on February 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm for a night that attendees’s won’t soon forget! Tickets are $60 and tables for 8 are $400.The price of tickets includes food, adult beverages, and of course, a great time. This black-tie event is sure to sell out fast, so don’t miss out! Proceeds from this event will go towards building a home for a deserving family in the program. This is a 21-and-over event.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Military monument almost complete in Trussville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A monument to honor the sacrifice of military members who died during the war on terror is nearly complete in Trussville. Veteran’s Park in Trussville already honors those who served our country, but now it’s also home to The Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument. The...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

UAB opens smell and taste clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
High School Soccer PRO

Birmingham, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Tuscaloosa Academy soccer team will have a game with Oak Mountain High School on February 06, 2023, 17:00:00.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL

