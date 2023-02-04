Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Kuntri Kitchen “Taste Like Good”
With the upcoming big game this Sunday, many may have to cook food or risk their guests going hungry. But why cook when you can get food from places like Kuntri Kitchen?
Restaurant, Pub and Sweets Shoppe Open Now at The Venue Tuscaloosa
Families can now experience a few of the amenities The Venue Tuscaloosa has to offer now that the new outdoor entertainment space is officially open. When finished, The Venue Tuscaloosa will feature an ice cream shop with a drive-thru, a full-service pub and five restaurants which can be enjoyed in a fully-enclosed outdoor area that will regularly feature live entertainment.
Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
‘Birmingham is amazing’: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Alan Bersten talks upcoming show in Alabama
“Dancing with the Stars: Live” has officially kicked off its 2023 tour and will be making a stop in Birmingham on Feb 22, 2023 at the BJCC Concert Hall. Alan Bersten, one of the show’s dance pros, told AL.com on Saturday that he is excited to return to Birmingham.
An Enchanted Builders Ball Celebrating 30 Years of Service Comes to Anniston
Aniston, AL – Saturday, February 11th at 6:00 pm will be a special evening for Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity. Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity has been serving the community for 30 years and they are ready to celebrate! Join them for the second annual fundraising ball on February 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm for a night that attendees’s won’t soon forget! Tickets are $60 and tables for 8 are $400.The price of tickets includes food, adult beverages, and of course, a great time. This black-tie event is sure to sell out fast, so don’t miss out! Proceeds from this event will go towards building a home for a deserving family in the program. This is a 21-and-over event.
wbrc.com
Military monument almost complete in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A monument to honor the sacrifice of military members who died during the war on terror is nearly complete in Trussville. Veteran’s Park in Trussville already honors those who served our country, but now it’s also home to The Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument. The...
Hallmark TV movie filmed in Alabama has new name, air date, Ruben Studdard cameo
Remember “Naima in Nashville,” the Hallmark movie that filmed in Birmingham a couple of months ago? The TV movie has a new name — “A Nashville Legacy” — and a broadcast date: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. CT. An update on the project...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
Rickey Smiley says goodbye to son Brandon: ‘God is still good and I won’t complain’
Comedian Rickey Smiley shared pictures and video on social media of the funeral and burial Saturday of his son, Brandon Smiley. “I had to say goodbye to my son Brandon Smiley today, but God is still good and I won’t complain,” said Smiley, a Birmingham native, in a post on Twitter, with video of the burial from Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Alabama Where Every Order Comes With A Free Basket Of Fresh Cheese Biscuits
Alabama is home to several amazing restaurants that offer something free with every meal, including Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Numerous people flock to this award-winning restaurant each day because of what’s offered free with each meal. To learn more about this restaurant, including the free food item it offers, take a look below.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
wvtm13.com
UAB opens smell and taste clinic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
wbrc.com
Family, friends remember Matthew Perrigin during candlelight vigil
DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - A candlelight vigil held Saturday night in remembrance of Matthew Perrigin, the victim of a fatal shooting near the Jefferson and Walker County line just a couple weeks ago. Friends and family of Perrigin gathered to remember his life and celebrate his memory on the very...
‘Someone put him there’: Brother of Birmingham man found dead in drainage ditch looking for answers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family. His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans […]
Hearing delayed for Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis in death of Jamea Jonae Harris
A preliminary hearing for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and codefendant Michael Lynn Davis, both charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting on the Strip, has been postponed for two weeks. Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were set to go before a judge Tuesday to hear...
Birmingham, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
Funeral arrangements announced for Rickey Smiley’s son
Brandon Smiley passed away last week at the age of 32.
