Aniston, AL – Saturday, February 11th at 6:00 pm will be a special evening for Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity. Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity has been serving the community for 30 years and they are ready to celebrate! Join them for the second annual fundraising ball on February 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm for a night that attendees’s won’t soon forget! Tickets are $60 and tables for 8 are $400.The price of tickets includes food, adult beverages, and of course, a great time. This black-tie event is sure to sell out fast, so don’t miss out! Proceeds from this event will go towards building a home for a deserving family in the program. This is a 21-and-over event.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO