Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Regional Schools Earn 17 All-State Large Group Speech Nominations
Seventeen large group speech entries from schools in the listening area were selected to attend the Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA) All-State Festival in Ames later this month. IKM-Manning earned six nominations total, with four in short film, one in radio broadcasting, and another in television newscasting. Denison notched nominations in five categories: one-act play, readers theatre, group improvisation, group mime, and short film. Carroll earned three All-State nominations in ensemble acting, group improvisation, and another non-performing group improvisation. Kuemper Catholic came home with nominations for solo mime and group improvisation. Greene County earned a single All-State nomination in short film. The IHSSA All-State Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 on Iowa State University’s campus in Ames. The complete list of local All-State nominations and group members is included below.
Iowa House, Education, and Appropriation Committee, Passes SSA Bill Recommendation
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 State Representative Ray Sorensen says the Education and Appropriations Committee passed a three-percent increase for State Supplemental Assistance and should be voting on it this week. The Republican Representative from Greenfield says this number must be agreed upon with the Senator and the Governor, who...
1380kcim.com
Glidden City Officials Ready To Start Another Phase In The Liberty Rock Plaza Project
The next phase of Glidden’s Liberty Rock Plaza is getting underway soon with the project now out to bid. In the summer of 2021, the city, with support from the community, moved a massive boulder into Northland Park just off Highway 30. The Liberty Rock was painted by well-known Freedom Rock artist Ray “Bubba” Sorenson II and highlights Glidden’s ties to military service and the town’s history. On Monday, Jan 23, the Glidden City Council officially put phase one of the project in motion, and City Administrator, Brooke Peterson, says the council approved a resolution soliciting bids for the project.
1380kcim.com
Unofficial Results Show Scaturico Wins By 20-Point Margin In Tuesday’s Special Election For District 5 Carroll County Supervisor Vacancy
Unofficial results from tonight’s (Tuesday) special election to fill the District 5 Carroll County Board of Supervisors vacancy show Republican Cindy Scaturico winning with 60.3 percent of the vote. Initial reporting shows voters cast 997 ballots in the election; 601 for Scaturico and 396 for her Democratic opponent, Tim Tracy. Scaturico claimed 55.8 percent of the absentee ballots cast, 130 to 103, and won all but one of the 11 precincts on election day. The closest precinct was in Precinct #2, which includes Carroll Ward 1, Carroll Ward 3, the southern half of Maple River Township, and a section of Grant Township. Tracy took that precinct with 51.5 percent of the vote, 89 to Scaturico’s 84. In nearly all other precincts, Scaturico won with well over 60 percent of the vote. Results will become official once certified by the Carroll County Board of Supervisors next week. Once approved, Scaturico will be sworn in to fill out the remainder of the term initially held by Rich Ruggles, who retired near the end of last year. That term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. A copy of the unofficial results from Tuesday’s election is included below.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Open Discussions On Ordinance Updates In Preparation For RAGBRAI
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is considering updates to the ordinance that regulates temporary food and merchandise booths as the county prepares for RAGBRAI to pass through later this summer. The ordinance specifically applies to vendors intending to operate within the county when an estimated 20,000 riders travel to Carroll on July 24 and depart for Ames the following morning. Supervisors Scott Johnson and Gene Meiners note these regulations would apply to areas outside of local city limits.
1380kcim.com
Tim Kelso of Lake City
Funeral Services for Timothy Ray Kelso, age 53, of Lake City, Iowa, will be 10:30 am Saturday at the Lake City Union Church. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City, Iowa. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home of Lake City...
1380kcim.com
Westside Announces Planned Water Service Outage To Begin Sunday Night
The City of Westside is notifying residents of a planned water service disruption scheduled to begin this coming weekend. According to city officials, crews have identified a leak somewhere in their system, and the lines need to be shut down in order to find the problem area. That process is slated to begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 and will affect all customers in Westside. Service should be restored by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, but a mandatory boil advisory will be activated when water begins running again. They remind customers that all water used for consumption, including cooking, making ice, or washing dishes, must be boiled for a least one minute before use. Residents can also use bottled water as an alternative. Contact Westside City Hall at 712-663-4493. Carroll Broadcasting will provide additional information when next week’s boil advisory is lifted.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval payments to S&P Global for bond rating the Motorola Solutions after bond proceeds receipt toward the E-911 communication tower project and an increase to the meal reimbursement policy. Additionally, the Board will hold a public hearing on the 2023 fiscal year budget amendment and then they will consider approving the resolution.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1380kcim.com
Polls Open At 7 a.m. Tuesday For Carroll County District 5 Special Election
Carroll County voters head to the polls tomorrow (Tuesday), Feb. 7 for a special election to determine who will fill the District 5 vacancy on the Carroll County Board of Supervisors. Only two names will appear on the ballot: Republican Cindy Scaturico and Democrat Tim Tracy. Candidates are required to live within their respective districts, and in District 5’s case, that is the northeastern quarter of the City of Carroll. However, eligible voters from the entire county can participate in tomorrow’s (Tuesday) election. Polls open at 7 a.m. at 11 sites and will accept ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winning candidate will complete the term previously held by former District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles, who resigned in December. That term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. A complete list of polling locations is included below.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report February 3-5, 2023
12:06pm: A deputy was advised of a dog running around the 300 blk of 17th Street North in Grand Junction. 12:36pm: A deputy investigated an aggressive dog in the 100 blk of Cartwright Street in Rippey. 12:40pm: A deputy was advised of multiple parking complaints in the City of Scranton.
1380kcim.com
Paul Wieland of Carroll
Paul Wieland, 94 of Carroll, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Consider Multiple Secondary Road Items
The Dallas County Supervisors will meet on Tuesday. The Board will consider several different secondary road items such as a city of Dexter reconstruction grant application and a bid for the River Oaks rehabilitation project. Also the Board will consider for approval a hazard mitigation plan, the County Sheriff’s union contract, and a wetland bank consultant agreement. The meeting may end in a closed session for a particular real estate.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Historic Eilers Hotel engulfed in devastating fire
FORT DODGE, Iowa — On Feb. 3, 1994, the historic Hotel Eilers in Fort Dodge was engulfed in a devastating fire. The hotel was built in the 1870s by John Duncombe, a historic figure in Fort Dodge. Presidents Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy, and Theodore Roosevelt had all been...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Grand Junction Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Alleged Weekend Incident
A Grand Junction man faces an attempted murder charge following an alleged weekend incident. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident happened at 9:52pm Saturday when a 911 call came from 1002 Main Street East in Grand Junction. The caller said they fell and hit their head against a door. When Grand Junction Rescue arrived on scene and assessed the victim, they advised the sheriff’s office of a possible gunshot wound. Greene County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
1380kcim.com
Storm Lake Man Charged With Felony For Home Invasion Over The Weekend
A Storm Lake man remains in custody following an alleged home invasion and assault in Buena Vista County over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers determined a male subject, identified as 31-year-old Stephen Mahadi Ali, forced his way into a residence and assaulted one of the occupants. Witnesses were able to remove Ali from the premises, but a second assault occurred outside before Ali fled the scene in a vehicle. Police located Ali in the area a short time later and took him into custody on charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail, where he remains in custody on a $10,300 bond.
Comments / 0