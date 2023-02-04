Unofficial results from tonight’s (Tuesday) special election to fill the District 5 Carroll County Board of Supervisors vacancy show Republican Cindy Scaturico winning with 60.3 percent of the vote. Initial reporting shows voters cast 997 ballots in the election; 601 for Scaturico and 396 for her Democratic opponent, Tim Tracy. Scaturico claimed 55.8 percent of the absentee ballots cast, 130 to 103, and won all but one of the 11 precincts on election day. The closest precinct was in Precinct #2, which includes Carroll Ward 1, Carroll Ward 3, the southern half of Maple River Township, and a section of Grant Township. Tracy took that precinct with 51.5 percent of the vote, 89 to Scaturico’s 84. In nearly all other precincts, Scaturico won with well over 60 percent of the vote. Results will become official once certified by the Carroll County Board of Supervisors next week. Once approved, Scaturico will be sworn in to fill out the remainder of the term initially held by Rich Ruggles, who retired near the end of last year. That term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. A copy of the unofficial results from Tuesday’s election is included below.

