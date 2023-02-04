City of Beaufort deputy fire chief chosen to be an administrator in Beaufort County

County Administrator Eric Greenway announced the hiring of a new assistant administrator Friday.

Beaufort native and longtime firefighter John Robinson was named to be Beaufort County’s assistant county administrator of Public Safety. He will make $125,000 a year in the position.

Robinson, currently the deputy chief of administration for the City of Beaufort’s fire department, will oversee several departments, including the Beaufort County EMS Department, Corrections Center, Animal Services, and Mosquito Control.

“I’m excited to welcome Mr. Robinson to Beaufort County and look forward to him doing great things in his new role,” said Greenway. “Keeping the community safe is the priority and I look forward to see good programs continue under Mr. Robinson’s leadership. Public safety impacts all county residents.”

Robinson’s resume includes his 23 years of service as a firefighter in the City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal, serving in the U.S. Navy as a submarine sonar technician, managing teams at Intel Semiconductor and various positions in the city of Beaufort.

Robinson will replace Assistant Administrator Philip Foot, who served in the position since 2012.