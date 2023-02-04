Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and bar
The Chicago Magic Lounge is Chicago's speakeasy magic theater with a unique entrance. (CHICAGO) Enter the fake laundromat and go through the hidden door behind the phony washing machines.
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
Chicago Heights fire: Crews battle extra-alarm fire at furniture warehouse
Morgan Li is a third-generation family-owned business that had just completed the purchase of the 230,000-square-foot production facility that contains13 acres of space. The warehouse houses furniture and fabrics, the spokesman said.
Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights scrap yard
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire at a scrap yard Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at Big Daddy Scrap Yard at 1111 Washington Ave. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m. The cause of...
New details after fire erupts on Chicago's West Side
Chicago Fire provided an update after flames erupted at a building on Chicago's West Side Monday afternoon.
R&B singer-songwriter Liv Warfield to give solo performance at Cabaret Zazou
Critically-acclaimed singer and Peoria native Liv Warfield will be performing for one night only, tomorrow at Cabaret Zazou inside the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop. Liv joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the special performance.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman used fraudulent credit card to have $5,200 worth of furniture delivered to her downtown apartment, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago woman has been charged with identity theft for allegedly using a fraudulent credit card to buy more than $5,000 worth of furniture and have it delivered to her downtown high-rise apartment. “I’m not sure what the long-term thought process was on that,” Judge Charles Beach...
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for stabbing someone on CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for attacking someone on a CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police said Jay Brown, 66, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing a man, 47, on a train on South Austin around 4:45 a.m. There is no information...
Work to begin on new $60 million Regal Mile film studio in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews will break ground Monday on a new film studio in the South Shore neighborhood, hoping to make Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest.Regal Mile Studios is building a state-of-the-art media campus on a site bounded by 77th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue.The 22,000-square-foot film studio would be built on what had been 7 acres of long-vacant property in the South Shore neighborhood.Developers say the $60 million project will create 250 construction jobs while the film studio is being built, and more than 300 permanent film production and film studio jobs once it's complete.It...
Butter Isn’t a Carb, Here’s The BEST Chicken Sandwich in Illinois. OMG!
Ever look at a picture of something delicious and think, I'm dropping everything and EATING THIS?!?! I've found the BEST chicken sandwich in Illinois and OMG! MSN. Remember the "Chicken Sandwich Battle Summer?" Massive lines at Popeyes, KFC was pounding their chest about theirs, basically and spot with a chicken sandwich was saying "we are the best."
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
Winners revealed for Chicago's 'You Name A Snowplow' contest
CHICAGO - The results are in. Votes for Chicago's inaugural "You Name A Snowplow" contest have been tallied, and the winning submissions were announced today. The highest vote-getting names will soon adorn seven Department of Streets and Sanitation snowplows. The seven snowplow names that received the most votes are:. 1....
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
School Lunch Lady Stole $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings
Now, this is not something you see every day. Bond was set at $150,000 Thursday for a Dolton woman accused of stealing over $1.5 million of food, primarily chicken wings, while working as a consultant for a school district in south suburban Cook County, according to Fox 7. Her name...
A running club in Chicago mobilized to help tamaleras who had been robbed
CHICAGO - Sundays are special for David Pasqual Ruiz. He honors the memory of his father by inviting others to run through the neighborhood where he once walked holding his dad’s hand as a child. Pilsen for him means family. The murals, the sounds and the tamales all remind him of his community, he said.
Aurora crowns first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - Two teens in Aurora are marking a first for the city. Peter Eta and Charitee Cocroft have been crowned as the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora. The event was hosted by the city's African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed in three categories: fashion, talent...
fox32chicago.com
Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment
CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
What’s up with those red circular signs on top of CTA bus stop signs?
File this one under things I probably should have known about the CTA that only recently came on my radar. Not long ago I first noticed red circular signs with white letters affixed to the top of regular bus stop poles at Wilson station, my local ‘L’ stop. I figured they had something to do with finding one’s way from the train to the correct bus line, but I wasn’t sure exactly how the system functions.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
