Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Work to begin on new $60 million Regal Mile film studio in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews will break ground Monday on a new film studio in the South Shore neighborhood, hoping to make Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest.Regal Mile Studios is building a state-of-the-art media campus on a site bounded by 77th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue.The 22,000-square-foot film studio would be built on what had been 7 acres of long-vacant property in the South Shore neighborhood.Developers say the $60 million project will create 250 construction jobs while the film studio is being built, and more than 300 permanent film production and film studio jobs once it's complete.It...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Butter Isn’t a Carb, Here’s The BEST Chicken Sandwich in Illinois. OMG!

Ever look at a picture of something delicious and think, I'm dropping everything and EATING THIS?!?! I've found the BEST chicken sandwich in Illinois and OMG! MSN. Remember the "Chicken Sandwich Battle Summer?" Massive lines at Popeyes, KFC was pounding their chest about theirs, basically and spot with a chicken sandwich was saying "we are the best."
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Winners revealed for Chicago's 'You Name A Snowplow' contest

CHICAGO - The results are in. Votes for Chicago's inaugural "You Name A Snowplow" contest have been tallied, and the winning submissions were announced today. The highest vote-getting names will soon adorn seven Department of Streets and Sanitation snowplows. The seven snowplow names that received the most votes are:. 1....
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

A running club in Chicago mobilized to help tamaleras who had been robbed

CHICAGO - Sundays are special for David Pasqual Ruiz. He honors the memory of his father by inviting others to run through the neighborhood where he once walked holding his dad’s hand as a child. Pilsen for him means family. The murals, the sounds and the tamales all remind him of his community, he said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Aurora crowns first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - Two teens in Aurora are marking a first for the city. Peter Eta and Charitee Cocroft have been crowned as the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora. The event was hosted by the city's African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed in three categories: fashion, talent...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment

CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

What’s up with those red circular signs on top of CTA bus stop signs?

File this one under things I probably should have known about the CTA that only recently came on my radar. Not long ago I first noticed red circular signs with white letters affixed to the top of regular bus stop poles at Wilson station, my local ‘L’ stop. I figured they had something to do with finding one’s way from the train to the correct bus line, but I wasn’t sure exactly how the system functions.
fox32chicago.com

Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

