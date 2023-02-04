Being given a diagnosis of schizophrenia is a hard pill to swallow. I know firsthand how scary it is to be told that you have this disease. I was angry and mortified when the ward psychiatrist diagnosed me, but due to my symptoms, I didn’t believe that anything was wrong. I had no clue what schizophrenia was or what it meant to be diagnosed with this disorder. It didn’t help that I was not given any information or comfort during this interaction and the psychiatrist led me to believe that my prognosis would be quite grim.

6 DAYS AGO