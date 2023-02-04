ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Fire on Albany Street calls for second story rescue

By Jessie House
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A fire broke out at 28 Albany Street last night. Firefighters reported to the scene, able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.

Watervliet police investigating report of shots fired

Chief Joe Gregory explains the call came in around 10:53 p.m., firefighters were able to arrive at 10:57 p.m., allowing the fire to be under control around 11:13 p.m. Upon arrival they found a heavy fire in the area of the front doorway, which the Chief explained cuts off the primary point of exit for occupants. First floor occupants were able to self-evacuate and second floor occupants didn’t want to attempt to evacuate downstairs. The firefighters saw the three second floor occupants in the windows, knowing a rescue was next.

Chief Gregory explains the firefighters placed ladders to the second floor and removed all occupants safely down the ladders. The fire department is happy to report there were no injuries to anyone involved.

