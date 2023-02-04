Lady Vols prepare to take on Mississippi State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Lady Vols are preparing to take on Mississippi State on Monday. Coach Kellie Harper spoke with the press at 9:45 a.m.
Monday, the Lady Vols head to Mississippi state to face the Lady Dogs at 7 p.m. This game comes on the heels of the Lady Vols victory against Ole Miss on Thursday with a score of 65-51.Latest: Orange and White Nation
The win against Ole Miss broke a two game losing streak against LSU and Connecticut. This season, the Lady Vols are 9-1 in conference and 17-8 overall.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0