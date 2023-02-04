Lady Vols prepare to take on Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Lady Vols are preparing to take on Mississippi State on Monday. Coach Kellie Harper spoke with the press at 9:45 a.m.

Monday, the Lady Vols head to Mississippi state to face the Lady Dogs at 7 p.m. This game comes on the heels of the Lady Vols victory against Ole Miss on Thursday with a score of 65-51.

The win against Ole Miss broke a two game losing streak against LSU and Connecticut. This season, the Lady Vols are 9-1 in conference and 17-8 overall.

