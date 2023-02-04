ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
TheDailyBeast

Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
natureworldnews.com

‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat

Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Looper

The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change

Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy