Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Could Manchester City be stripped of Premier League titles?
Manchester City are currently being investigated by an independent commission related to more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
Rio Ferdinand reveals his Premier League title favourites after Arsenal’s shock loss to strugglers Everton
RIO FERDINAND believes that Arsenal are still the favourites to win the Premier League despite their loss to Everton. The Gunners suffered a shock defeat to the relegation candidates at Goodison Park after James Tarkowski's winning header. The goal gave new manager Sean Dyche the perfect start to his tenure...
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Extraordinary Win Over Arsenal
The mood around Everton FC has been dramatically lifted thanks to an unlikely victory in Sean Dyche’s first game as manager. With high-flying Arsenal coming to town, it was all but given that the league-leaders would leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Dyche and his men had other plans.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park
Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
MATCHDAY: Man City at Spurs; Milan derby; Bayern seeks win
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can capitalize on Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 loss to Everton when it travels to Tottenham. A win for the Premier League champion would close the gap on leader Arsenal to two points. But the Gunners have a game in hand. Nottingham Forest also hosts Leeds in a contest between teams fighting to avoid relegation.
SkySports
West Ham Women 0-0 Arsenal Women: Gunners lose more ground on WSL front-runners Chelsea in title race
Arsenal were made to pay for failing to land any of the strikers they identified as January transfer targets as they were held to a goalless draw by resolute West Ham - the first time the Hammers have taken WSL points off their London counterparts. Jonas Eidevall's side caused a...
Sean Dyche stays quiet but gives Everton something to shout about
“Just write that I am a tyrant and I have run them ragged and shouted at them,” said Sean Dyche. It might be the simpler way. His reputation precedes him and it is only partly of his own creation. If others have an image to live up to, Dyche has one to live down to. He is apparently the worm-eating dinosaur who likes 4-4-2, Ashley Barnes, going out in the snow without a coat and irritating foreign managers with passing philosophies. By his own admission, he has had his face photoshopped on to various wrestlers’ bodies. “I will live...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tottenham history
When Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City square off against one another, fireworks always come about. Leading 2-0 in the first meeting and facing defeat with a 4-2 loss, Spurs came out and gave the home fans a lot to like. With Antonio Conte still recovering back in Italy after his...
Arsenal and the Everton curse: Why Mikel Arteta is cursed away to his former club
Arsenal put their worst performance of the season in against Everton this weekend – and this is a recurring pattern for former Toffee Mikel Arteta
Yardbarker
Rodgers 'very pleased' as Leicester thump Aston Villa
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with their 4-2 win at Aston Villa. During a thrilling first half, Villa twice edged in front, via Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal, but Leicester were up to the task of responding on both occasions, as James Maddison notched his first goal since the World Cup and Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second in as many games.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
Tottenham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Tottenham Hotspur will look to get revenge for their second-half collapse against Manchester City two weeks ago as the teams meet again in the Premier League.Spurs were winning 2-0 at half time against Pep Guardiola’s side and were on course for an important victory but City responded in the second half and came back to win 4-2.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursIt was a statement of intent from Guardiola’s side in the title race - and the champions can now cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to two points.Mikel Arteta’s team were...
Soccer-Defeat by Dyche's Everton leaves Arteta in a muddle as he credits Burnley
LIVERPOOL, England, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Perhaps it was the shock at a first Premier League defeat since September or the fact that Sean Dyche was in the opposing dugout but Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta appeared a little confused after his side's 1-0 reverse at Everton on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Title Race: Manchester City Handed Major Boost As Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat
Manchester City were handed a major boost in the race for the Premier League title after their title rivals Arsenal fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. The Gunners remain top of the Premier League but their advantage could be decreased to two points, should The Cityzens secure a win against Spurs in their next game.
