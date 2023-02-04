Read full article on original website
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers
PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
Phillymag.com
Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly
Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
knightcrier.org
Super recipes for a Super Sunday
As the Philadelphia Eagles head to Arizona to take on the Kanas City Chiefs for Superbowl LVII, here are some of the best recipes to make for the big game!. Philly Cheesesteaks (via Delish “Easy Homemade Philly Cheesesteaks”) Philly cheesesteaks are vital to Philly’s culture. The traditional cheesesteak...
How Gina Zo found her dress for 65th Annual Grammy Awards
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday, airing on CBS News Philadelphia. It's music's biggest night, but it's fashion on the red carpet that really steals the show.So when a Philadelphia artist found out she was headed to Los Angeles for the show, she reached out to the next generation of designers.Gina Zo is the lead singer of the indie pop band Velvet Rouge."The love child of Stevie Nicks and Florence Welch," Zo said, "which is pretty much exactly correct."A member of the Recording Academy, Zo is headed to the Grammys and was looking for a...
Germantown museum celebrates veterans of color, teaches youth about Black heroism
ACES Veterans Museum, located in Parker Hall, the building where the original Black USO was created during World War II, is adding a gold congressional medal to their gallery, donated to them by Latin American Post 840 of Philadelphia.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Luxury Hotels in Philadelphia: Fancy Boutiques to Historic Stays in Philly!
Between spacious suites housed in historic buildings, posh digs attached to top-rated Italian restaurants, and even environmentally-conscious boutiques, the City of Brother Love has some of the best luxury stay options in the country. Keep on reading for our list of must-stay luxury hotels in Philadelphia!. 1. Four Seasons: Best...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Philabundance helps West Philly nonprofit victimized by theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shelves at Philabundance are stocked, once again. The nonprofit brought in over a half million pounds of food thanks to Toyota and other partners.It comes at a critical time as a West Philly nonprofit was victimized by theft."We don't close. We have to make sure that we're there for the people," Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300, said.Even on a bitter-cold morning, the work to feed the hungry at the Chosen 300 in West Philly continues.But on this day, the work is even more urgent as the nonprofit tries to recover from being the victim...
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
Wawarival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gopuff Brooklawn Closed?
It appears that the Gopuff distribution warehouse at the Brooklawn Shopping Center has closed. Thanks to Amber Nichols for first alerting us of this. For those unfamiliar with GoPuff, they are a delivery service where customers can order snacks, essentials, alcohol, and more through their app or website. It’s not a store where you can just walk in and shop.
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
delawarevalleynews.com
Jeff Brown Wants To Be Mayor of Philly, Here Is A Quick Look At Him.
Jeff Brown has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Philadelphia. He has zero political experience, unlike others that have served the city in some capacity. Brown is a grocer. He was the former CEO of Brown’s Shoprite stores . These stores were in Philadelphia and it’s suburbs. “I’ve been working with unions, I can organize and I recognize where there is a need and I fill it” Brown said. When asked about is lack of experience, he said “We’ve been picking leaders wrong and the people we elect leave the problems alone”. He thinks he has fresh ideas.
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
Disturbing Video Shows Philly Chinese Restaurant Shooting
Philadelphia police have released new video footage from the ambush shooting at a Kingsessing Chinese food restaurant that left two victims dead and another injured. The attack occurred at Shangri-La Chinese on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Daily Voice has reported.
9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging. "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
