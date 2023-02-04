Read full article on original website
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Rio Ferdinand reveals his Premier League title favourites after Arsenal’s shock loss to strugglers Everton
RIO FERDINAND believes that Arsenal are still the favourites to win the Premier League despite their loss to Everton. The Gunners suffered a shock defeat to the relegation candidates at Goodison Park after James Tarkowski's winning header. The goal gave new manager Sean Dyche the perfect start to his tenure...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal
Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
Soccer-Rashford fires Man Utd to 2-1 win over Palace, Casemiro sees red
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
Arsenal fixture list: When they play Man City after Everton defeat
A rundown of Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Europa League
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea WSL: Player ratings as Blues rise to league summit
Player ratings from Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea in the WSL
Kyle Walker makes title race admission after Tottenham defeat
Kyle Walker has admitted that Manchester City really needed to beat Tottenham given Arsenal lost.
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Magpies held at home
Match report & player ratings from Newcastle 1-1 West Ham in the Premier League.
Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer
Harry Kane scored the 267th Tottenham goal of an incredible career in N17 to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer ahead of Spurs icon Jimmy Greaves. Ka
Jesse Marsch sacked as Leeds manager after dismal run of form
Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties as Leeds United manager.
Yardbarker
Rodgers 'very pleased' as Leicester thump Aston Villa
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with their 4-2 win at Aston Villa. During a thrilling first half, Villa twice edged in front, via Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal, but Leicester were up to the task of responding on both occasions, as James Maddison notched his first goal since the World Cup and Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second in as many games.
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
90min
