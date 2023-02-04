Read full article on original website
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish
Messi whipped a first-time finish past Maxime Dupe from 22 yards after Achraf Hakimi had dribbled into a congested area of the field.
New footage of Casemiro red card scrap emerges and Man Utd fans are convinced it will help him get ban overturned
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are convinced that Casemiro's red card will be rescinded after new footage emerged of his ruck with Will Hughes. The Brazilian was given his marching orders by referee Andre Marriner after a VAR check showed him grabbing the Crystal Palace midfielder by his neck. The result of...
Patrick Vieira accuses Casemiro of lacking respect towards after red card vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has accused Casemiro of a lack of respect after the Manchester United midfielder was sent off on Sunday. United picked up an important set of three points after a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the win, but United had to hang on at the end after losing Casemiro to a red card and conceding in the aftermath.
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sacked Crystal Palace coach Shaun Derry for ‘overstepping role after dressing room rant’
CRYSTAL PALACE boss Patrick Vieira sacked first team coach Shaun Derry for reportedly "overstepping his roles and responsibilities" during a passionate dressing room rant. Derry, 45, who captained Palace as a player, was relieved of his duties earlier this week after more than three years as a coach at the club.
Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again
Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
David de Gea reveals feelings towards Man Utd contract talks
David de Gea offers an update on his contract talks with Manchester United.
David de Gea reveals Man Utd's plan to cope without Casemiro & Christian Eriksen
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has discussed his side's plans to cope in the absence of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.
New video reveals Lionel Messi's stoic reaction to Emiliano Martinez's epic World Cup save
Famed for his composure in big game moments, the 35-year-old can be seen looking on stoically in the footage shared on Twitter.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Lautaro Having A Crazy Season, Lukaku Can Get Back To His Best But Still has To Adjust To This Inter Milan”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa feels that the form that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has hit this season has been remarkable. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, via FCInter1908, the journalist also gave the view that fellow striker Romelu Lukaku can once again find his best, but that some adjustment is still needed whilst he requires more consistent service from his teammates.
Miles Barron: The story behind Barcelona's mysterious first full-time manager
A look at the story behind Miles Barron, Barcelona's mysterious first full-time manager appointed in 1912
Arsenal fixture list: When they play Man City after Everton defeat
A rundown of Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Europa League
Can Chelsea's new signings play in the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of new faces, but won't be able to use all of them in Europe. Which ones have made the cut?
Harry Kane reacts to becoming Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer
Harry Kane admitted he was 'overwhelmed' by the feeling of becoming Tottenham's outright all-time leading goalscorer.
PSV admit they went back on word to Noni Madueke's father over Chelsea transfer
PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has revealed that he told Noni Madueke's father the winger would not be sold during the January transfer window shortly prior to his eventual move to Chelsea.
Liverpool: 5 things Jurgen Klopp needs to fix
Things Jurgen Klopp must fix to address Liverpool's poor form.
Jurgen Klopp struggles to explain 'horrible' Liverpool performance in Wolves defeat
Jurgen Klopp blasts Liverpool's 'horrible' performance in their 3-0 loss to Wolves.
