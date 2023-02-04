ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Vieira accuses Casemiro of lacking respect towards after red card vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has accused Casemiro of a lack of respect after the Manchester United midfielder was sent off on Sunday. United picked up an important set of three points after a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the win, but United had to hang on at the end after losing Casemiro to a red card and conceding in the aftermath.
Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again

Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Lautaro Having A Crazy Season, Lukaku Can Get Back To His Best But Still has To Adjust To This Inter Milan”

Italian journalist Fabio Caressa feels that the form that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has hit this season has been remarkable. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, via FCInter1908, the journalist also gave the view that fellow striker Romelu Lukaku can once again find his best, but that some adjustment is still needed whilst he requires more consistent service from his teammates.
