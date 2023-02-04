Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild-Only 2023 NHL Skills Competition
It’s just over halfway through the NHL season and that means it’s time for the All-Star Game that is being held in Sunrise, Florida, later today, Feb. 4. While there are certain players that are expected to make the cut every season, like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan McKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Erik Karlsson, there are also a number of new faces that will be joining the ranks and will soon be household names.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ 2023 Trade Targets With Term
There is less than a month until the March 3 trade deadline and the rumors are running wild around the NHL. With the league on its All-Star Break, all teams are resetting and getting ready for the final two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. At this point, most teams...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Teams That Could Join the Max Domi Sweepstakes
Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old forward has the potential to be a big addition as a rental for a playoff team, so he naturally is getting a good amount of buzz in the rumor mill because of it. In 48 games this campaign for the Blackhawks, he has 14 goals to go along with a team-leading 35 points. With solid production like this, it is fair to say that he would help improve a lot of playoff teams’ forward groups.
The Hockey Writers
Smart Money On Ryan O’Reilly Being Traded: 3 Teams To Watch
As per Frank Seravalli, contract extension talks between the St. Louis Blues and Ryan O’Reilly’s camp have been cordial, but nothing is close and both sides are losing hope that a deal will get done. While O’Reilly says he would like to stay in St. Louis, Seravailli writes, “…the smart money is still betting on the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner being on the move.”
NHL
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview
Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Linked to Marquee Forwards Ahead of Trade Deadline
While the New York Islanders have already made a big splash in the trade deadline market by acquiring the highly coveted Bo Horvat, they may not be done there. The question remains on how much of the team’s future general manager Lou Lamoriello is willing to sacrifice to go all in this season. Acquiring Horvat has helped solidify the Islanders’ top six; however, with Oliver Walhstrom reportedly done for the season, the team will be looking to add a top-six winger to their forward group.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Schenn & Garland Next to Go After Horvat Trade
After trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday, the Vancouver Canucks will turn their attention to shipping a few of their other pieces away. Leading that group are Luke Schenn and Conor Garland. Schenn is receiving a lot of attention from playoff teams, while Garland could help a contender and provide secondary scoring. Additionally, the team has a few other players who could be on their way out.
The Hockey Writers
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Team’s Contributions, Katchouk & More
Welcome to the recurring Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down column. Rather than solely fixating on all that will continue to go wrong for this club in 2022-23, you can expect just as much good news from these reads along the way. Not to worry if you can’t seem to find any such stories yourself, as we’ll do the digging for you!
The Hockey Writers
Would Dylan Larkin Waive No-Trade Clause to Join Maple Leafs?
During the NHL’s All-Star Game on Saturday evening, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings stated the following: “Playing with Mitch Marner is probably the highlight of my trip so far.”. Might This Comment Mean Anything?. That comment leads to speculation about whether a player (Larkin) might be...
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Who Should Not Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is keeping Leafs Nation on the edge of their seat as the 2023 trade deadline creeps closer. Dubas has been busy scouting a number of teams and his scouting staff has been working hard providing evaluations and opinions on players from across the league. It certainly feels like Toronto is going to make at least one or two trades ahead of the March 3 deadline.
NHL
Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
theScore
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
The Hockey Writers
Kings Hold Key Advantage Over Oilers & Maple Leafs at Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be poking around the same NHL Trade Deadline targets. Looking at where each team is at, it’s easy to see why. Our Jim Parsons did a nice job recently showing how both teams could be bidding over the same players. In particular, Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov could be of interest to both the Oilers and Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
All-Time Sweden-Born NHL Lineup
Sweden is a Scandinavian country with a population of 10.42 million and is continuously one of the top-six programs in international hockey. Historically, there have been 400 Swedish-born skaters to play at least one game in the NHL, which includes 364 players and 36 goalies. Moreover, many of these names have won the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medals, and World Championships, earning induction into the Triple Gold Club.
The Hockey Writers
3 Goalie Prospects Canadiens Should Target at Deadline
Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes commented earlier this season that he would like to upgrade his goaltending prospect pool and add one closer to being NHL-ready. This has led to speculation that the Canadiens have lost faith in struggling Cayden Primeau and feel their other prospects, like Fredric Dichow and Jakob Dobes, are not close to being NHL-ready. With Jake Allen and Sam Montembault on short contracts, the need for a solid goalie will be critical when this team is ready to move forward in its rebuild. Here is a look at three young goalies the Habs could target.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Top Goals and Saves From First Half of Season
The Anaheim Ducks officially closed out the first half of their 2022-23 season last week when they beat the Arizona Coyotes for the second time in four games, in overtime by a score of 2-1. Trevor Zegras, who is getting better with every passing game, scored the game-winner that sent the Ducks into the All-Star Break. Before they return to action on Monday (Feb. 6) with their season-series finale against the Dallas Stars, let’s look at some of their more electric goals, assists, and saves from the season so far.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Prospects Making Great Progress in 2022-23
As the boys from the big club (apart from Nazem Kadri) take time off for the NHL All-Star Break, there is a great opportunity for Calgary Flames fans to quickly check in on the team’s future hopefuls. The American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers are rolling right now; they have the most points (62) and goals for (162) in the entire league through 43 games. Because they share a rink, one doesn’t have to look far to see their levels of success, both team and individual. Especially after the relatively successful NHL call-up and four-game audition for top prospect Jakob Pelletier this year, fans have much to look forward to. Matthew Phillips also had a cup of coffee earlier this year, though he was noticeably not afforded the same opportunities with the Flames as Pelletier.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Need to Be Calling the Senators About Alex DeBrincat
Many fans have outlined that this is the year for the Winnipeg Jets to go all-in, and with the 2023 Trade Deadline looming, they should be looking to acquire a top-six winger to improve their Stanley Cup chances. With a record of 32-19-1 at the All-Star Break, Money Puck is giving them a 10 percent chance to win the Stanley Cup as currently constructed. But that number would climb after adding a top-flight winger.
