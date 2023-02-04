Elk River police report: Ford truck stolen from garage; revolver brandished by teen was airsoft pistol; masked man steals $2,000 in sports cards

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Ford truck stolen from garage, items in disarray in home

A Ford truck was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of 223rd Avenue in Elk River. The keys were in the vehicle.

No one was home when the vehicle was taken. The burglary was reported at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. When officers arrived and checked inside the home, they found “items throughout in disarray.” No suspects were located in the home.

Revolver brandished in vehicle was an airsoft pistol

A bus driver reported a motorist who appeared to be brandishing a revolver in Elk River. It turned out to be an airsoft pistol.

Airsoft guns are replica toy guns used in airsoft sports, according to Wikipedia.

The incident was reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The person who reported it was driving a school bus southbound on Highway 169 in the left-turn lane for eastbound Main Street when the bus driver saw two people in a Dodge pickup “give the finger” to a SUV behind it.

“The driver was seen reaching into the back seat of the truck and raised what appeared to be a large sized revolver, held it up before proceeding to make a left turn with a green light,” according to the police report.

The suspect vehicle turned north on Line Avenue and the other vehicle continued east. The bus driver didn’t know if the occupant or occupants of the SUV even saw the incident due to tinted windows.

Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said officers identified the occupants of the Dodge pickup, a 17-year-old Elk River boy and 16-year-old Ramsey boy, and determined that it was an airsoft pistol that was displayed.

No charges were filed, but the parents were contacted and the boys were counseled about potential consequences of their actions, he said.

Man wearing ski mask steals $2,000 worth of sports cards

A man wearing a ski mask took a large amount of baseball and football cards, concealed them, and fled Walmart in Elk River without paying for them.

Gacke said the suspect made away with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

After leaving the store, the suspect got into an older model Chrysler or Dodge minivan as a passenger.

The theft was reported to police at 4:09 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Gacke said the incident is under investigation.

Shooting complaint reported in Elk River

Police were dispatched to the 20300 block of Meadowvale Road in Elk River at 6:09 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, for a shooting complaint. A person reported hearing multiple gun shots very close to dark. Officers arrived at a home and spoke to a 55-year-old Elk River man who said he shot a gun he was working on and realized that he made a mistake. Officers gave the person a verbal warning and advised him that he could be charged if it happened again. The person said it would not happen again and apologized “multiple times,” according to the police report.

Asked what the person could be charged with if it happens again, Gacke said depending on factors such as intentionality, whether the discharge was reckless in nature, and whether the discharge of the firearm endangers the safety of another, someone could be charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

Business invoice turned out to be fake

A business in Elk River has been defrauded by a fake invoice.

Police were called to the 15900 block of Jarvis Street at 4:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, on a fraud report. A person with the business reported receiving an invoice from a company that they do business with and wired an amount to them. It was later discovered that the invoice was fraudulent and that the money had been sent to an unknown party.

Gacke said the incident is under investigation.

Arriving home from party, two people are arrested for DWI

Two people returning from a party in separate vehicles were both arrested for DWI outside a home in Elk River.

Police were initially alerted by a traffic complaint on Highway 10 at 11:03 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The suspect vehicle was located at the registered owner’s home in Elk River. That driver had already gone inside and refused to come out to speak to police.

Meanwhile, while police were on the scene, multiple other vehicles arrived at the home, all coming from the same party in Big Lake. Drivers from two of the vehicles went through standardized field sobriety testing, were determined to be impaired and were arrested for DWI, according to the police report.

Rear-ended while on a test drive

A 2022 Dodge 1500 pickup being test driven in Elk River was rear-ended by another vehicle that then left the scene.

Police were dispatched to Cornerstone Automotive for the reported hit and run at 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The incident happened at 175th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

No one was injured. There was light bumper damage to the Dodge pickup, which was being test driven by a 29-year-old New Brighton woman.

The vehicle that hit the pickup and then left the scene was described as an older model red Chevrolet Traverse or GMC Acadia, according to the police report.

Police arrest Big Lake man for DWI

A 43-year-old Big Lake man was arrested for DWI after police responded to a complaint about a vehicle driving all over the road near Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue in Elk River at 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. An officer located the vehicle, observed similar driving conduct, stopped the vehicle and saw signs of impairment in the driver. Police transported the driver to the police department for testing due to the cold weather and a lack of appropriate clothing, according to the police report.